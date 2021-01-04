Good Works: United Way addresses local needs

Good Works is a new column series each Monday introducing readers to the work of area nonprofits.
While no one knew what to expect back in March, Great Rivers United Way was sure of two things: 1) the pandemic would have long-lasting effects on local non-profits and the people they serve and 2) our organization would do whatever it could to help the community through this.
Our response began as soon as staff were set up to work from home. A partnership with the La Crosse Community Foundation was quickly established to support our shared service area. Together, we created a trusted place for donors to give and an expedited process for nonprofits on the frontlines to get financial support into the hands of community members who were affected very early on.
By April 25, one month into Wisconsin’s Safer at Home order, we had already distributed $558,627.
Just days after the La Crosse County Emergency Response Fund was created, we got to work replicating it in the six additional counties we are honored to serve — Buffalo, Crawford, Monroe, Trempealeau and Vernon in Wisconsin and Houston in Minnesota.
Despite their own chaos, local financials and chambers of commerce were enthusiastic partners in setting up accounts, promoting the opportunity amongst their members, and collecting donations. We can’t thank them, and the community members who contributed, enough.
To date, we have raised more than $1.3 million. That money has accomplished remarkable things — it has fed 2,222 people and provided an additional 9,786 served meals, and it made it possible for 65 households to pay their rent — the downside is, it’s mostly gone.
This brings us to what Great Rivers United Way does in a typical year, and that’s, well … precisely the above, minus a pandemic. We research needs; we form partnerships with other nonprofits, the business community, and donors because we are more effective when we all work together); we raise money for critical programs; we award those programs grants; and then we do it all again, year after year.
The difference with United Way is our United approach. One gift to Great Rivers United Way in 2021 funds 52 local programs that tackle the myriad of challenges that any one person or family may be facing at any given time. We’re experts when it comes to local needs, fundraising, and impact, and we do it all on behalf of donors, big and small. If every member of our community gave just $1 per week, we’d be able to fulfil our partners’ grant requests in full, several times over.
The most critical gap we fill is financial support of programs utilized by those just barely, or not quite, scraping by — people who are poor but not poor enough, per State and Federal requirements.
The most recent ALICE Report, a study on hardship in Wisconsin, shows that 36% of people living in our region are one crisis away from poverty, and that was pre-pandemic. Our niche is a hand up, not a hand out, so our neighbors and friends can become self-sufficient.
We are currently raising funds so our 52 program partners can continue to operate. It’s easy to forget that nonprofits are businesses, too. In a time of such uncertainty, Great Rivers United Way is pleased that its doors are open and its staff are healthy, and we are working harder than ever to help our community.
To join us, visit www.gruw.org/goodworks. Our 2020-21 campaign ends January 31.
Mary Kay Wolf is executive director of the Great Rivers United Way.