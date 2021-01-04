Good Works: United Way addresses local needs

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To date, we have raised more than $1.3 million. That money has accomplished remarkable things — it has fed 2,222 people and provided an additional 9,786 served meals, and it made it possible for 65 households to pay their rent — the downside is, it’s mostly gone.

This brings us to what Great Rivers United Way does in a typical year, and that’s, well … precisely the above, minus a pandemic. We research needs; we form partnerships with other nonprofits, the business community, and donors because we are more effective when we all work together); we raise money for critical programs; we award those programs grants; and then we do it all again, year after year.

The difference with United Way is our United approach. One gift to Great Rivers United Way in 2021 funds 52 local programs that tackle the myriad of challenges that any one person or family may be facing at any given time. We’re experts when it comes to local needs, fundraising, and impact, and we do it all on behalf of donors, big and small. If every member of our community gave just $1 per week, we’d be able to fulfil our partners’ grant requests in full, several times over.

The most critical gap we fill is financial support of programs utilized by those just barely, or not quite, scraping by — people who are poor but not poor enough, per State and Federal requirements.