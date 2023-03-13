For more than 30 years, the Warehouse has presented local, regional, national and international bands to audiences of all ages in a drug- and alcohol-free environment in downtown La Crosse. Over the years, it’s hosted many rising stars, including Nine Inch Nails, My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, All-American Rejects and Everclear, among others.

As a nonprofit organization, the Warehouse today relies on speakers from the 1980s, which haven’t kept up with today’s technology. So the Warehouse hopes the community will help it add subwoofers and a new soundboard to handle the needs of today’s young performers. Those additions will level up the experience for musicians and fans while better training youth interested in sound engineering.

The Warehouse is a nonprofit organization. Benjamin Koch is vice president and live music volunteer at Warehouse Alliance Inc.

What’s your connection to music, and how did you gain your passion for the Warehouse’s work?My music background started in 1993 at age 13 when a friend from a church youth group invited me to his concert at the Warehouse. I went and found a place where I could be myself, where I could fit in, make new friends, hear friends perform and watch touring bands perform with them. That ecosystem of bands and kids was so motivational that eventually, I started playing music myself.

I have performed with touring bands from all over the world right on the Warehouse stage and toured a bit because of it. Having the Warehouse consistently in my life as a teenager saved me, gave me a place to decompress at the end of the school week, kept me from a lot of the temptations that may have pulled me under. Twenty years later, the opportunity arose to join the Warehouse Alliance Board, so here I am.

If you could tour with any band, which would it be and why?

It would be really hard to choose who I’d want to tour with because I have made so many lifelong friends in bands through the Warehouse. My Swedish friends in a band called Kite are the nicest people you could ever meet. Their music is soaring, and watching them perform every night would be heaven. I played with De Staat, a great group from the Netherlands, who play every type of venue in Europe, from small clubs to literal stadiums with giant bands. That would be fun.

Really, it is just too hard to narrow it down. I’ve met such wonderful musicians from all over the world. I like the idea of touring with up-and-coming bands, though, because their shows always have young local “opening” bands, and I love getting the opportunity to hear new kids making music. That’s my favorite thing about the Warehouse!

What’s your favorite line from a song?

Music is so broad, so all-encompassing, that every mood and every situation has a lyric.

One of my favorites is “Through the heartache, through the tears, through the waiting, through the years, for people like us in places like this, we need all the hope that we can get.”

That might not be my absolute favorite, but it’s a really uplifting section from a song from an ’80s movie called “The Lost Boys,” and it takes me back to youthful hope and excitement every time I hear it. I see that same hope and excitement in kids that come to the Warehouse, and that’s why I help out.

