Good Works: WDEOC provides key housing help during pandemic

Twice in recent history, the need for our services has grown exponentially. Just over a decade ago, our country was plunged into the Great Recession, and thousands of families were in danger of losing their homes due to the subprime mortgage crises. Western Dairyland quickly launched a mortgage intervention program to keep people in their homes, then worked with clients to plan for the future.

Now, during the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of our neighbors have lost their jobs and are again in danger of losing their homes because they are behind on rent. Working with the State of Wisconsin – Department of Administration, Western Dairyland quickly implemented the Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program (WRAP) from June to November 2020, distributing nearly $1 million and helping more than 550 local households pay their rent.

With no pandemic end in sight, WDEOC developed the Coronavirus Assistance Program (CAP) to help families with everyday expenses, including car payments, phone bills, internet access and utility bills.

In recent weeks, we've again joined forces with community action agencies across the state to provide help with Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance (WERA). More than $322 million in rental assistance is currently available statewide.