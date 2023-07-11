Imagine you're a young child again, getting lost in a great story someone is reading you. Then, just when you think it's over, the reader gives you your very own copy of the book to keep. That's how Wisconsin Bookworms encourages reading, builds literacy and better prepares young children for school.

The Wisconsin Association for Home and Community Education founded the program 25 years ago. Since then, volunteers have given 934,000 books to more than 100,000 children in families around the state — each experience and each book a result of grants, donations, and dedicated volunteers.

Sheryl Smith is the secretary of the La Crosse Association for Home and Community Education and a fundraiser for Wisconsin Bookworms.

What is the greatest benefit children get from reading?

The greatest benefit of the Bookworms project is helping children at a young age develop a love of reading, along with an enthusiasm for learning. Yet, many children do not have the opportunity to own books. The Wisconsin Bookworms reading program is designed to provide FREE books and an early reading experience to children from limited-income families in Wisconsin. Volunteers read a book each month to the children in the Head Start classrooms and engage them in an activity related to the book's content. The books are then presented to each child to take home to help them create their own in-home library. Families of the children become involved in reading and doing family literacy activities. The La Crosse Association for Home and Community Education raises money to purchase these books through grants and donations. In addition, members of LAHCE sew book bags so each child receives a book bag at the start of the school year to take home to keep their books in. According to one teacher, "The Wisconsin Bookworms Program puts books into the hands of children. It shows the importance of literacy and reading to children."

If you were to write a children's book for the Wisconsin Bookworms program, what would it be?

If I were to write a book for this program, the title would be "I Want a Pet." So many children want a cat or dog but don't realize all the work that is involved with taking care of a pet. The main character would be a dog since I have owned several in my life. The story would start with the child picking out a rescue dog since those are the best. The family would then go to a pet store or other store that sells pet supplies and pick out what is needed, such as a collar, leash, food and water dishes, toys, puppy pads (if it is not house-broken just to be safe), a dog bed, and food and treats. The story would also show the dog going to the vet for check-ups and shots. I would stress that the child needs to care for the dog, making sure it has food and water and goes for regular potty breaks and walks. It would show the dog growing up along with the child as friends.

Of all the books read and provided to children through Wisconsin Bookworms, which have children seemed to like the most?

As a Wisconsin Bookworms reader, I have read a variety of books through the years. Children respond to books differently. I was also on the team to choose the books for the upcoming year. It is really difficult to say which one children seem to like most. There are seven books read each year multiplied by 20 years in La Crosse County. I have noticed that children seem to like rhyming stories with repetition of one or two lines they can repeat as we read the story. Books that are shorter and have more concise information seem to hold the attention of the children better since these are preschool children who have short attention spans. Some of them seem to like stories about animals or children doing various activities such as sports. Every child is different, so every child likes a different story.