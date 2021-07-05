Good Works: WisCorps conservation programs engage, educate

WisCorps Inc. is a 501(C)3 organization headquartered at the Myrick Park Center in La Crosse. WisCorps conducts conservation projects throughout the state and provides year-round environmental education programs for children and adults.
Each year, WisCorps hires approximately 75-80 young adults ages 16 and over to participate on conservation crews. Participants receive extensive training in technical skills, and travel across the state to work on conservation projects on public land. Projects include trailbuilding and maintenance, invasive species removal, wetland restoration, tree and shrub planting, and waterway improvement.
Environmental education programs at WisCorps, which use the La Crosse River Marsh as a foundation for content, run during the school year and are meant to supplement public school classroom science education. Nature School Day Camps and Summer Day Camps are available for children to attend on a weekly basis. Both camps are aligned with STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) state education standards and are designed to encourage and enhance an understanding of our natural environment. Weekend and weekday evening programs for families and adults are also available that focus on specific topics related to the La Crosse River Marsh and the habitat surrounding the marsh.
Last year, the pandemic had several impacts on WisCorps, both positive and negative. WisCorps crews conducted conservation projects last summer but under the auspices of new safety protocols that aligned with the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control. Stringent protocols were put into place designed to protect crew members from contracting COVID-19 and to monitor their health and safety while working outdoors and interacting with individuals in communities. WisCorps’ summer experience last year was a positive one; no crew members contracted COVID-19 and all projects were successfully completed.
COVID-19 forced the closure of the Myrick Park Center for nine months last year, which resulted in a significant loss of revenue due to the cancellation of programs, special events, and community use of the building. Many environmental education programs that had been scheduled during school days were cancelled when school districts moved to at-home learning. In response, WisCorps’ environmental education staff developed our Nature School Day Camp (NSDC) program which began in the fall of 2020 for children ages 4-6. During the height of the pandemic, NSDC provided parents with an opportunity to engage their children in fun-filled education activities, while providing a much-needed break for parents who were teaching at home. NSDC, which has now become an ongoing program from September through May, provides a half-day educational experience designed to augment what is being taught to young children in pre-school, kindergarten, and first grade. WisCorps is now fully functioning in the Myrick Park Center, with all staff working in their offices, Summer Day Camps being conducted, and summer crews working on projects across the state. This return has also resulted in a large variety of volunteer and job opportunities to continue our important work in the community.
Individuals who would like more information regarding volunteer opportunities are asked to contact Tammy Schmitz at 608-782-2494, ext. 236.
Matt Brantner is executive director of WisCorps Inc.