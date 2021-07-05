Good Works: WisCorps conservation programs engage, educate

COVID-19 forced the closure of the Myrick Park Center for nine months last year, which resulted in a significant loss of revenue due to the cancellation of programs, special events, and community use of the building. Many environmental education programs that had been scheduled during school days were cancelled when school districts moved to at-home learning. In response, WisCorps’ environmental education staff developed our Nature School Day Camp (NSDC) program which began in the fall of 2020 for children ages 4-6. During the height of the pandemic, NSDC provided parents with an opportunity to engage their children in fun-filled education activities, while providing a much-needed break for parents who were teaching at home. NSDC, which has now become an ongoing program from September through May, provides a half-day educational experience designed to augment what is being taught to young children in pre-school, kindergarten, and first grade. WisCorps is now fully functioning in the Myrick Park Center, with all staff working in their offices, Summer Day Camps being conducted, and summer crews working on projects across the state. This return has also resulted in a large variety of volunteer and job opportunities to continue our important work in the community.