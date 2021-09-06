Good Works: YWCA La Crosse supports women and children, pursues justice

When most people hear of YWCA La Crosse, many assume we are affiliated with “the Y” (the YMCA of La Crosse). Though both organizations serve the La Crosse community, we are different organizations with unique missions and programs.

YWCA La Crosse was founded in 1906 to inspire young women to grow into leaders of tomorrow, advocate for women and empower women to work toward self-sufficiency. Over a century later, our mission has evolved to include support of many diverse populations, but the core of our work remains the same. We seek to eliminate racism, empower womxn and promote peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.

We work toward that mission with a variety of unique programs, including two supportive housing programs: Ruth House, an emergency shelter supporting homeless women transitioning from substance abuse treatment, and Ophelia’s House, a community-based program designed to keep non-violent women out of jail by enhancing their self-sufficiency and educational and work skills. YWCA La Crosse believes that obtaining housing is critical to building self-sufficiency, and our programs provide support so that women can focus on finding a job, caring for their children, and maintaining sobriety, while working toward safe, permanent housing.