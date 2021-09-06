Good Works: YWCA La Crosse supports women and children, pursues justice

When most people hear of YWCA La Crosse, many assume we are affiliated with “the Y” (the YMCA of La Crosse). Though both organizations serve the La Crosse community, we are different organizations with unique missions and programs.
YWCA La Crosse was founded in 1906 to inspire young women to grow into leaders of tomorrow, advocate for women and empower women to work toward self-sufficiency. Over a century later, our mission has evolved to include support of many diverse populations, but the core of our work remains the same. We seek to eliminate racism, empower womxn and promote peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.
We work toward that mission with a variety of unique programs, including two supportive housing programs: Ruth House, an emergency shelter supporting homeless women transitioning from substance abuse treatment, and Ophelia’s House, a community-based program designed to keep non-violent women out of jail by enhancing their self-sufficiency and educational and work skills. YWCA La Crosse believes that obtaining housing is critical to building self-sufficiency, and our programs provide support so that women can focus on finding a job, caring for their children, and maintaining sobriety, while working toward safe, permanent housing.
In collaboration with other local organizations that provide services for those experiencing homelessness, YWCA received a grant from the State of Wisconsin to open a housing resource center that centralizes services in one location, making it easier for someone at risk of or experiencing homelessness to get access to a multitude of resources in one visit. The goal is to reduce homelessness in La Crosse by increasing access to supportive services, especially in the wake of COVID-19 and increased need for this support. The center is scheduled to open in September.
In addition to housing services, YWCA operates the Court-Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA for Kids, program. CASA for Kids provides professional training and supervision for volunteer advocates who support children involved in the courts as a result of abuse and neglect. CASA volunteers visit frequently with children and provide an objective, non-judgmental relationship with the families they serve, providing frequent updates to the court to help judges make the decision that’s in the best interest of the child.
YWCA also operates a year-round, full-service child center that serves as a 4-year-old kindergarten site for the School District of La Crosse. The Child Center is open to the public, serving infants from six weeks old.
In 2015, YWCA implemented a restorative justice program in collaboration with local middle schools to create an alternative discipline model to keep students in school and out of the justice system. Restorative Justice promotes conflict resolution and open dialogue through Justice Circles, focusing on peer support and conversation at Logan, Lincoln and Longfellow middle schools.
YWCA also offers racial justice workshops that provide training for organizations and individuals who wish to explore racial identity, the history of racism, and power and privilege. The workshops offer an opportunity for meaningful conversation about racial justice issues in the La Crosse community to deepen understanding of the unique lived experiences of people from diverse backgrounds.
YWCA La Crosse’s work is almost entirely funded by grants and private donations, so we rely on the help of the La Crosse community to sustain our programs. If you would like to make a donation, whether to a specific program or to support YWCA’s mission in general, contact Jen Roberdeau at 608-781-2783 x226 or grants@ywcalax.org.
We are also looking for volunteers for the CASA for Kids program. If you want to make an impact in the life of a child in need, contact Jessie Fortuna at 608-781-2783 x224 or jfortuna@ywcalax.org.
To learn more about any of our programs, visit our website at www.ywcalax.org