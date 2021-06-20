GOP redistricting put Fitzgerald brothers – who live 13 miles apart – in different congressional districts

Gerrymandering is often deployed to protect incumbents and provide other advantages, said Dan Vicuña, the national redistricting manager for the pro-democracy group, Common Cause.

The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin has long pushed the state legislature to give up the power to draw the districts and instead enact a nonpartisan redistricting commission, similar to what Iowa uses. The League’s efforts included pestering the Democrats in 2009 when they had complete control of government. Some within the party agreed to the nonpartisan commission, but leadership balked.

Democrats may have learned their lesson.

Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, has launched a group his administration calls the People’s Maps Commission, which will draw hypothetical districts for the next decade. But it has no authority to apply them.

The Republican redistricting of 2011 produced what experts call one of the most gerrymandered states in the country. In multiple elections, The GOP has won huge majorities of seats in the state Senate and Assembly despite sometimes winning less than half of total votes cast.