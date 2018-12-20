Try 1 month for 99¢

Minnesota lottery officials announced Thursday that a Gopher 5 ticket worth $932,716 was purchased at Southside Corner Convenience in La Crescent for the Wednesday evening drawing.

The ticket matched all five numbers drawn to win the nearly $1 million jackpot. Those winning Gopher 5 numbers were 1-6-23-35-43.

Southside Corner Convenience is located at 301 Kistler Drive and receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

