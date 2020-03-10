Gov. Evers announces new flood bills, hopes rural communities will see the help

The bills would still need to pass in the Assembly, which has been critical of Evers' other spending plans in the past, and which is currently not in session.

"I need your help. For us to get anything done, we have to work together. That's not happening in Madison," Sen. Jeff Smith, D-Eau Claire, said to community members at the meeting.

"We actually have four or five senators who, any spending, they stop a bill from getting through the Senate. Any spending," he said. "So I need your help. I need your help to talk to people on the other side of the aisle."

According to the AP, there was no comment from Republican Assembly members on Tuesday.

Evers met with community members in Dodge nearly a year ago after they experienced record flooding, like many areas of the state.

"We can have meetings and we can talk about this all the time, but if something doesn't get done these meetings are irrelevant," said one community member at the discussion. "Nothing happens."