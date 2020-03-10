Gov. Evers announces new flood bills, hopes rural communities will see the help

In Dodge, Wisconsin, a town of roughly 414 people, ponds of murky water speckle yards, parks and fields already this spring. The community has been dealing with an unrelenting high water table for several years, and last year experienced record flooding.
At a roundtable discussion with Dodge community members on Tuesday morning, Gov. Tony Evers told them a new set of flood bills could help them clean up the damage, and hopefully prevent any left to come.
"I don't want to have a meeting like this again. I want to solve this," Evers said. "My goal is to come back here when it's dry."
The new legislation, which was unveiled earlier Tuesday, would put more dollars into flood prevention and disaster clean-up.
Specifically, the bills would add at least $10 million to municipal flood grants, and about 20% of that would be dedicated to mitigation purposes, he told the Dodge residents.
Other parts of the bills would partner with the Department of Transportation to reimburse communities to replace or rebuild infrastructure that is at risk of flood damage, give dollars to rebuilding flood-damaged highways, and give tax breaks to those who are paying flood insurance, according to The Associated Press.
The bills would still need to pass in the Assembly, which has been critical of Evers' other spending plans in the past, and which is currently not in session.
"I need your help. For us to get anything done, we have to work together. That's not happening in Madison," Sen. Jeff Smith, D-Eau Claire, said to community members at the meeting.
"We actually have four or five senators who, any spending, they stop a bill from getting through the Senate. Any spending," he said. "So I need your help. I need your help to talk to people on the other side of the aisle."
According to the AP, there was no comment from Republican Assembly members on Tuesday.
Evers met with community members in Dodge nearly a year ago after they experienced record flooding, like many areas of the state.
"We can have meetings and we can talk about this all the time, but if something doesn't get done these meetings are irrelevant," said one community member at the discussion. "Nothing happens."
Since that last meeting, community leaders in Dodge have been looking into options to control the flooding, like dikes and lake and river dredging. But all of those plans hit a financial roadblock, they said.
The town's clerk, Kara Wener, told Evers that Dodge brought in about $52,000 in property taxes last year, but that most of it will be going to upgrades to EMS and fire programs, and updating voting equipment.
When the community approached a private engineering firm to look into the possibility of a dike, the feasibility study alone could cost up to $50,000, they said, not including creating a plan and then implementing it.
North of Dodge, the city of Arcadia is receiving $4.3 million in federal money for flood-control efforts. Some Dodge citizens believe it will increase the amount of flooding they see just 13 miles downstream.
But other Dodge leaders are wondering when their financial help will come. Trempealeau County Board Chairman Timothy Zeglin called it a "David and Goliath situation."
But Evers said he is confident that this new legislation will directly benefit the community of Dodge, if passed.
"I'll put my thumb on it," Evers said in reassurance. "We'll look under every stone at the state to help."