Gov. Evers cautions no one is insusceptible to COVID-19, stresses importance of masking and distancing

As the state remains a red zone for COVID-19 cases, Gov. Tony Evers is urging Wisconsinites to play their part in overcoming the crisis, noting President Trump's contraction of the virus shows no one is insusceptible.

"I'm very hopeful the President and First Lady will have a speedy and great recovery, but it is an indicator for all of us and a wake-up call that even someone who lives in a bubble, a protective bubble, like the president of the United States can be impacted by this," Evers said in an interview with the Tribune. "It's an important thing that all of us have to understand how serious this issue is."

Prior to Trump's venue change announcement Thursday afternoon and coronavirus diagnosis last night, Evers had asked the President not to hold his Saturday campaign rally in La Crosse due to the high coronavirus case rate. Going forward in the campaign season, Evers would prefer not to see any mass events, regardless of party or position.

"Right now the folks in the La Crosse area should be thinking about one thing and that's staying safe, which means staying home as much as possible and if you have to go out wear a mask," Evers says.