Gov. Evers cautions no one is insusceptible to COVID-19, stresses importance of masking and distancing

As the state remains a red zone for COVID-19 cases, Gov. Tony Evers is urging Wisconsinites to play their part in overcoming the crisis, noting President Trump's contraction of the virus shows no one is insusceptible.
"I'm very hopeful the President and First Lady will have a speedy and great recovery, but it is an indicator for all of us and a wake-up call that even someone who lives in a bubble, a protective bubble, like the president of the United States can be impacted by this," Evers said in an interview with the Tribune. "It's an important thing that all of us have to understand how serious this issue is."
Prior to Trump's venue change announcement Thursday afternoon and coronavirus diagnosis last night, Evers had asked the President not to hold his Saturday campaign rally in La Crosse due to the high coronavirus case rate. Going forward in the campaign season, Evers would prefer not to see any mass events, regardless of party or position.
"Right now the folks in the La Crosse area should be thinking about one thing and that's staying safe, which means staying home as much as possible and if you have to go out wear a mask," Evers says.
Evers is supportive of the choice of many schools to extend their remote learning periods as COVID-19 cases climb, and has trust that school districts, in tandem with local health departments, will continue to make the safest decisions for students and staff. He has been talking with business leaders, encouraging them to stress safe practices both at work and at home with their employees to help both contain spread and keep the economy from further suffering.
With La Crosse County recently experiencing coronavirus outbreaks in long term care facilities, Evers says the government is working hard to ensure there are enough testing supplies and personal protective equipment for residents and staff. Evers, whose own parents were residents in long term care, is empathetic to the worry and loneliness caused by restricted visitation during the pandemic. The cautions in place, however, could save lives.
Ultimately, however, heightened precautions are likely to lead a shortage of workers, as these facilities can't control the behaviors of staff on their own time. Maintaining a workforce and quality care for the elderly, the most vulnerable to severe cases of COVID-19 or related deaths, will take cooperation and diligence both on and offsite.
"It is going to take more than just testing," Evers iterated. "Testing is not necessarily prevention."
Evers implores taking responsibility, stating, "Wearing a mask and doing the right thing isn't hard -- it may get tiring but it isn't hard. When people go out and say, 'We're not participating in this' they're also saying 'We don't care if you or my neighbors or people in the nursing home get the disease,' and that's just the wrong attitude."
Taking the precautions advised by the CDC and state and local health departments shouldn't be politicized, Evers says. Wisconsin is resilient, he notes, but it is "kind of a day of reckoning" where everyone needs to understand the actions of one -- whether attending a party or nixing a face covering -- affect many.
"Wearing a mask -- that's critical," Evers said. "We have a president who refused to do that and now he has COVID-19, and that's not to say that's all his fault or anything like that, but it's an example that even somebody that is protected physically, if they don't do the right thing their chance of getting it is pretty strong."
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.