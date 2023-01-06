 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gov. Evers, Lt. Gov. Rodriguez visit Viroqua Elementary School, answer students' questions

  • 0

Students and staff at Viroqua Elementary School welcomed two special visitors Thursday — Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez.

Evers and Rodriguez, who were sworn into office Tuesday, toured part of the school and met some of the teachers, greeted students as they entered the building following a two-hour delayed start because of inclement weather, and stopped in a classroom to answer fourth-graders’ prepared questions.

Once in the classroom, the first fourth-grader asked how long Evers and Rodriguez had been in office. Evers said just over four years and Rodriguez replied three days.

Another student asked Evers what he does on the job every day. He said it changes every day and some days include visiting schools.

One young scholar asked the governor how many bills he has signed. Evers said he vetoed 126 and had signed 160.

People are also reading…

A young lady asked if girls could be governor. Rodriguez said yes, and they could also be lieutenant governor, an assembly representative or a senator. Evers said about half of the governors in the nation are women. When one of the students asked where their offices were, Evers said he hoped the students would come see him and Rodriguez if they visit the Capitol.

The governor and lieutenant governor were also asked what their favorite thing was about Wisconsin. “I like how different it is,” Evers said. “Viroqua is in the Driftless; I’m from Plymouth, the cheese capital, and Madison is beautiful.”

Rodriguez said she likes the state park system because she enjoys camping and biking. “They (the parks) are so pretty.”

The final question was about the pens the governor uses to sign bills. Evers said he uses a special gold pen to veto bills, while other bills are signed with a blue pen with his name on it. “I give it (the pen) to the legislator who (sponsored) the bill.”

Following their visit to the elementary school, Evers and Rodriguez toured the school district’s early learning center located on Nelson Parkway. The building, which is a former assisted living facility, is being remodeled.

Evers and Rodriguez also visited Stevens Point Area Senior High School. Their visit to Menomonie Middle School was postponed to a later date because of inclement weather.

On January 3, 2023, Wisconsin State Officers and Legislators were sworn into office at the State Capitol. Constitutional offices swore in Governor Tony Evers, Lieutenant Governor-elect Sara Rodriguez, Attorney General Josh Kaul, State Treasurer-elect John Lieber and Secretary of State Doug La Follette. For the 106th session of the State Legislature, the Senate swore in seven new members: five Republicans and two Democrats, and the Assembly swore in 24 new members: 16 Republicans and eight Democrats.

Watch full programs:

-State Officers Inauguration: https://wiseye.org/2023/01/03/2023-inauguration-ceremony-for-state-officers

-State Senate Inauguration: https://wiseye.org/2023/01/03/2023-wisconsin-state-senate-inauguration-ceremony

-State Assembly Inauguration: https://wiseye.org/2023/01/03/2023-wisconsin-state-assembly-inauguration-ceremony

#wisconsineye #wisconsin #wipolitics #politics

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Onalaska man charged with 5th OWI

Onalaska man charged with 5th OWI

A 37-year-old Onalaska man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after allegedly failing to negotiate a roundabout Thursday while driving drunk.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News