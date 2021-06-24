Gov. Evers names Emily Hynek as Jackson County district attorney

Gov. Tony Evers has announced his appointment of Emily Hynek to serve as Jackson County district attorney, filling a vacancy created by the resignation of Daniel S. Diehn. Hynek will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2025.

Hynek has been the assistant district attorney in Jackson County since 2018 and was previously an assistant district attorney in La Crosse County for six years.

She presently prosecutes cases involving sensitive crimes, including sexual assault and domestic violence, as well as controlled substances and financial crimes. She is also the treatment court prosecutor, and previously worked with the drug court in La Crosse County.

“Emily Hynek is a great fit for the job. She is a skilled prosecutor who has great experience working in western Wisconsin. She cares deeply about justice and fairness for the people of Jackson County. With both her dedication and empathy, I am confident she will be an excellent district attorney,” said Gov. Evers.