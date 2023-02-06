Gov. Tony Evers was welcomed as the keynote speaker for the 51st annual La Crosse Area Development Corporation (LADCO) meeting.

Evers addressed the fiscal health of the state and highlighted aspects of his upcoming budget, including child care support, small business grants, addressing PFAS contamination and shared revenue for local governments.

“I pledge to support a provision that will return 20% of sales tax back to local communities like La Crosse and the other municipalities here today," Evers said, "so that those communities can meet the unique and basic needs for transit, public health, police, fire, EMS, you name it.”

Evers noted that in the past decade the largest increase in shared revenue was 0.03%.

“I’ve always been someone who believed that most of the hard work that government does happens locally,” Evers said. “This is long overdue and I believe that we have bipartisan support to do something.”

Shared revenue between the state government and local governments has been a top issue for local elected officials who have been working with limited revenue to fund public safety and education.

In October, municipal leaders from across the state met in La Crosse to advocate for an increase in shared revenue.

Additional items Evers highlighted in his budget proposal include $600 million in tax relief targeted for working families, including a 10% middle class tax cut. Another $100 million is proposed to be used to address PFAS contamination across the state.

Evers budgeted $50 million to continue the Main Street Bounce Back program. The program has led to over 8,500 businesses opening their doors or expanding in downtown areas across the state. More than 195 businesses in La Crosse county benefitted from the program.

“I'm also proposing major investments in attracting and retaining a skilled workforce,” Evers said. “Making sure that we're increasing the opportunities for childcare for working families and growing job opportunities in our local communities.”

The governor plans to propose continued funding for the Child Care Counts program and the Partner Up grant program to “ensure child care is affordable and accessible for working families.”

In regards to workforce development, Evers has proposed a “historic” $50 million to bolster the healthcare workforce and another $10 million to expand clean energy job training.

The event brought together community members of all types from business owners to local elected officials.

LADCO is a non-profit, economic development organization focused on the growth and prosperity of the La Crosse Area. LADCO helps existing businesses grow and expand, attracts new businesses and workforce to the area, and manages the area’s small business incubator -- the Coulee Region Business Center.

