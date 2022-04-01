Gov. Evers seeks applicants for La Crosse County Circuit Court

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers announced he is seeking applicants for the La Crosse County Circuit Court–Branch 1.
The appointment will fill a vacancy being created by Judge Ramona A. Gonzalez’s resignation, effective July 1, 2022. The new judge will complete a term ending July 31, 2023.
To apply, email a completed application form and supporting materials to GOVJudicialAppointments@wisconsin.gov. Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, April 22.
The application can be found on the “Apply to Serve” page on Gov. Evers’ website at: www.evers.wi.gov.
Applicants with questions about the judicial selection process may contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at (608) 266-1212.
