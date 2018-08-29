Gov. Scott Walker declared a state of emergency Tuesday for La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, Juneau, Fond du Lac and Washington counties after severe storms caused flash flooding throughout the state.
The six counties were added to the governor’s executive order issued last week declaring a state of emergency for Dane County.
“The past 10 days have subjected our state to torrential rains and flooding, with homes and businesses damaged or destroyed,” Walker said. “I know Wisconsin will continue to effectively respond to these storms. I’m proud of our National Guardsmen, first responders and volunteers from across the state who continue to lead the response during the cleanup and recovery.”
Several areas of Wisconsin received more than five inches of rain in the past 24 hours, with certain parts of La Crosse, Monroe and Vernon counties receiving up to 12 inches. The torrential rains have caused to roads, bridges, railroads and property throughout the Coulee Region.
The state of emergency will allow the administration to pursue federal aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Federal Highway Administration to address cleanup costs associated with the storms.
Sen. Jennifer Shilling, Rep. Steve Doyle and Rep. Jill Billings all signed on to a letter encouraging Walker’s administration to work with them to encourage support from federal agencies such as FEMA and FHA.
“My top priority is making sure that local families affected by heavy flooding are safe. Local residents should continue to exercise extreme caution and avoid driving through flooded roads,” Shilling said in a statement. “I have been in contact with local officials from emergency management departments and BNSF Railway. I will continue to work with local, state and federal agencies to evaluate the extent of damage, assist with cleanup and support rebuilding efforts.”
However, Shelby town chair Tim Candahl said Tuesday that FEMA’s help with repairs wasn’t enough; the town needs to get ahead of mitigation.
After last year’s July flooding, engineers hired by the town estimated the damage to the infrastructure was $2.1 million. After the town made its case, FEMA declared the damage to be $797,580 and said it will cover 75 percent, or $598,185. The remainder will be split between the state and the town, leaving Shelby on the hook for $125,000, which Candahl said made for a significant bill under its $2.3 million levy.
Those repairs were done last year and were damaged again in Monday and Tuesday’s rain.
“Here we are again one year and a month after the last flood that we’ve had and we’re back at it again,” Candahl said.
He added that he never wants to hear the phrase “100-year flood” again after surveying damage from the fifth such flood since 2007.
“It’s a simple solution: put culverts in. You don’t have to spend $75,000 on a study and figure this out,” Candahl said.
However, the town doesn’t have the jurisdiction to fix the stormwater problem.
Billings said she understood Candahl’s frustration.
“I’m glad that our request for state of emergency was followed through by the governor, but towns are in a bind where they have revenue limits set by the state and they have incidents like this that come up and they have to have matching funds,” Billings said.
It’s tough for them to come up with the matching funds required to get FEMA money.
“Clearly those 100-year incidents are happening more often than every 100 years, and we have to be mindful of that and have the realization that there is global warming or climate change, whatever someone wants to call it. Something is happening, so we have to pay attention to that and do things differently,” Billings said.
