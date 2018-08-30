+2
Gov. Scott Walker speaks with members of the Coon Valley Volunteer Fire Department Wednesday when he traveled to the Vernon County town to visit with residents and view flood damage.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Gov. Scott Walker expanded the state of emergency to the entire state Wednesday, signing an executive order before leaving for a tour of flood damage that included Coon Valley.
Communities across Wisconsin are reeling from extensive damage caused by flash floods that accompanied the torrential rainfall earlier this week.
“We have requests coming in from all over. … For us, it’s just easier to do it across the board. That frees up our ability to work with local governments and our partners with charitable groups like the Red Cross and Salvation Army,” Walker said.
Walker was joined by Maj. Gen. Donald Dunbar, Wisconsin’s adjutant general who commands the Wisconsin National Guard and is responsible for Emergency Management, and Wisconsin Emergency Management administrator Brian Satula as he spoke with those affected by the flood, touring the La Crosse area, as well as Westby, Ontario and Elroy.
“It’s really important for us to be here — not just to see the aerial stuff and see the drones — but to physically see and talk to local volunteers and officials to see what the needs are, to get a sense of what more can be done,” Walker said.
Coon Valley resident Denise Thompson, who has been helping her friend MaryPat Peterson clean out the basement of Coon Valley Chiropractic, was grateful to learn about the recovery process and amazed to see Walker take the time to visit her small community.
+2
David Schultz helps load files Wednesday from his mother’s business, Coon Valley Tax Service and Accounting, onto a trailer. The building on Central Ave. was overtaken with over four feet of flood water early Tuesday from nearby Coon Creek.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
“It just builds our sense of community in the state of Wisconsin. It’s bigger than just our little town. We have a community throughout the whole state,” Thompson said.
While her home made it through the floods, her friends and neighbors haven’t been so lucky.
“It’s pretty overwhelming. You’re thankful for your life and now to sort through the cleanup is heart-wrenching,” she said.
The state is working on getting federal assistance to focus on safety, recovery and mitigation of future incidents.
“While some areas have never been flooded before that we’ve visited in the last week, others have repeatedly, so we’d like to make sure that part of that goes toward mitigation,” Walker said.
Wisconsin Emergency Management is working with county emergency management departments to document damage and apply for assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
+2
Dave Phillips, owner of DC Kustoms on Central Avenue in Coon Valley, cleans out his flood-damaged business Wednesday. Coon Creek flooded much of the town overnight Monday after torrential rains fell.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
“For us to get to the point of a federal declaration, we need to show documentation of all the damage: Personal damage, damage to private property, whether it’s commercial, as well as we’ll be documenting public infrastructure damage,” Walker said.
Walker also reminded people that FEMA bases its assistance on what it will take to inhabit the house again, not returning it to its previous state.
“If you have a fridge full of beer and food, if you have an ice bar, pool table, those are all things that obviously are a bummer to lose, but that’s not disaster recovery. Things you have to have to live in your home — things like a water heater, like a furnace — those are the sorts of things they’ll be narrowing it down to,” Walker said.
The Wisconsin Emergency Management team is good at narrowing it down, he said, saying t
hat requests submitted through that team are on a good path for approval by FEMA.
During his tour, the governor stressed the importance of staying safe.
“Not just today, but even as we’re doing recovery for houses that are compromised, we want to make sure we work with local officials to make sure people are safe in the area,” Walker said.
The governor stressed the importance of avoiding flooded roadways not only because you don’t know what’s below the surface, but also because you don’t know how fast the current is.
“Thankfully so far there are no fatalities here, but we had one last week in Madison, and it’s just a vivid, vivid reminder, if there’s water over the road, don’t go in it. Turn around and go in some other direction,” Walker said.
He was heartened to see volunteers of all ages, including high school kids, chipping in to help their neighbors clean out mud and sort through their belongings.
“As much as some of the devastation breaks your heart, the volunteers warm your heart,” Walker said.
Aug. 29: Gays Mills
Flooding in Gays Mills on Wednesday Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Gays Mills
Flooding in Gays Mills on Wednesday Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Gays Mills
Flooding in Gays Mills on Wednesday Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Gays Mills
Flooding in Gays Mills on Wednesday Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Gays Mills
Flooding in Gays Mills on Wednesday Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: La Farge
Flooding in La Farge on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: La Farge
Flooding in La Farge on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: La Farge
Flooding in La Farge on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: La Farge
Flooding in La Farge on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: La Farge
Flooding in La Farge on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: La Farge
Flooding in La Farge on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Viola
Water flows over Hwy. 56 near Viola on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Viola
Flooding in Viola on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Viola
Flooding in Viola on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Viola
Flooding in Viola on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Viola
Flooding in Viola on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Readstown
Highway 131 near Readstown on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Readstown
Highway 131 near Readstown on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Readstown
Flooding in Readstown on Wednesday Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Readstown
Flooding in Readstown on Wednesday Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Readstown
Flooding in Readstown on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Readstown
Flooding in Readstown on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Readstown
Flooding in Readstown on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Readstown
Flooding near Readstown on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Soldiers Grove
Flooding in Soldiers Grove on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Soldiers Grove
Flooding in Soldiers Grove on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Soldiers Grove
Flooding in Soldiers Grove on Wednesday Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Soldiers Grove
Flooding in Soldiers Grove on Wednesday Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Ontario
Ontario on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Ontario
Ontario on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Ontario
Highway 131 near Ontario on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Ontario
Hwy. 131 near Ontario was one of many area roads to sustain heavy damage in the flooding.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Ontario
Ontario on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Ontario
Ontario on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Ontario-Rockton
Hwy. 131 between Ontario and Rockton on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Ontario-Rockton
Hwy 131 between Ontario and Rockton on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Ontario-Rockton
Hwy. 131 between Ontario and Rockton on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
Debris, including riding lawn mower, lay in silt Wednesday on the banks of Coon Creek in Coon Valley.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
A house along Old Mill Road in Coon Valley shows damage Wednesday from the force of flood water from nearby Coon Creek which went over its banks during torrential rains overnight Monday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
Bree Breckel helps clean up Wednesday at the flooded home of Eleanor Ekern on Nelson Street in Coon Valley. . Most of the neighborhood experienced severe flooding overnight Monday from nearby Coon Creek.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
The contents of a basement room of the Coon Valley home of Eleanor Ekern show how high the water got when nearby Coon Creek flooded overnight Monday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
Traffic once again traverses the Hwy. 14/61 bridge Wednesday over Coon Creek in Coon Valley. The bridge was closed for over 24 hours after the creek flash flooded overnight Monday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
Coon Valley on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
With many of the contents of her home now outside to dry, Eleanor Ekern stands in her driveway Wednesday on Nelson Street in Coon Valley. Most of the neighborhood experienced severe flooding overnight Monday from nearby Coon Creek.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
David Schultz helps load files Wednesday from his mother’s business, Coon Valley Tax Service and Accounting, onto a trailer. The building on Central Ave. was overtaken with over four feet of flood water early Tuesday from nearby Coon Creek.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
Coon Valley on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
The 14/61 bridge in Coon Valley on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
Dave Phillips, owner of DC Kustoms on Central Avenue in Coon Valley, cleans out his flood-damaged business Wednesday. Coon Creek flooded much of the town overnight Monday after torrential rains fell.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
Gov. Scott Walker speaks with members of the Coon Valley Volunteer Fire Department Wednesday when he traveled to the Vernon County town to visit with residents and view flood damage.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 29: Coon Valley-Chaseburg
Flooding between Coon Valley and Chaseburg on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Chaseburg
Chaseburg on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Chaseburg
Chaseburg on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Chaseburg
Chaseburg on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Genoa
The Dairyland power plant in Genoa.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 29: Genoa
Sediment flows down the Mississippi River Wednesday near Genoa.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Stoddard
Crews work to repair railroad tracks near Stoddard on Wednesday.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 29: Hokah
Flooding earlier this week from heavy rains caused massive damage to Como Park in Hokah even destroying Como Falls.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Aug. 29: Hokah
A kid walks through the remains of Como Park in Hokah after heavy rains caused massive flood damages earlier this week.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Aug. 29: Hokah
Flooding earlier this week from heavy rains caused massive damage to Como Park in Hokah even destroying Como Falls.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Aug. 29: Hokah
Caution tape blocks off the entrance to Como Park after heavy rains caused massive flood damage earlier this week.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Aug. 29: Hokah
Flooding earlier this week from heavy rains caused massive damage to Como Park in Hokah.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Aug. 29: Hokah
Stephanie Ritter, bottom left, holds her arms behind her head as she looks in disbelief at the place where the Como Falls, also commonly known as Hokah Falls, once poured water before being destroyed by flooding.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Aug. 29: Hokah
Still water where the Como Falls once flowed at Como Park in Hokah.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Aug. 29: Hokah
Mangled benches damaged by flood waters at Como Park in Hokah.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Aug. 29: Hokah
Flooding from heavy rains caused massive damage to Como Park in Hokah, even destroying Como Falls.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Aug. 29: Hokah
The Como Falls sign is reflected Wednesday afternoon in the flood waters that destroyed the falls in Hokah.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Aug. 29: Hokah
Flooding earlier this week from heavy rains caused massive damages to Como Park in Hokah even destroying Como Falls.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Aug. 29: Hokah
Residents walk through Como Falls Park in Hokah on Wednesday to survey the flood damage.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Aug. 28: Vernon County flooding
Bryce and Linda Pederson pulled this deer out of the water and mud Tuesday morning in Spring Coulee near Coon Valley after it was fighting the terrain all night He rested most of the day, but by the evening the deer made its way back into the woods.
Jay Olson photo
Aug. 28: Town of Shelby flooding
This BNSF rail in the town of Shelby washed out Tuesday morning due to flooding.
Contributed Photo
Aug. 28: Coon Valley flooding
A recreational vehicle lay askew Tuesday in Veterans Memorial Park in Coon Valley where torrential rains caused widespread flooding from Coon Creek.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 28: Coon Valley flooding
Baseball player Bo Milutinovich, 13, of Coon Valley takes in the flood damage Tuesday at Veterans Memorial Park in Coon Valley where torrential rains caused widespread flooding.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 28: Coon Valley flooding
Muddy footprints lead out of the Coon Valley home of Bill and LouAnn Wolff . Flood water from nearby Coon Creek moved into the house late Tuesday, prompting a rescue of the couple from a second-story window.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 28: Coon Valley flooding
LouAnn Wolff photographs her flood-ravaged house Tuesday in Coon Valley where she, husband Bill and dog Ivory were rescued from a second-story window in the middle of the night amid flash flooding on nearby Coon Creek.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 28: Coon Valley flooding
A flooded field behind Coon Valley Dairy Supply in Coon Valley
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 28: Coon Valley flooding
LouAnn Wolff stands Tuesday outside her flood-ravaged home in Coon Valley with her dog, Ivory. The two along with Wolff’s husband, Bill, were rescued from a second-story window in the middle of the night.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 28: Coon Valley flooding
A section of washed-out pavement from Hwy. 14/61 in Coon Valley is seen submerged Tuesday in flood water from Coon Creek.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 28: Coon Valley flooding
Debris, including a gazeebo from nearby Veterans Memorial Park is seen pinned up against the Hwy. 14/61 bridge Tuesday in Coon Valley, put there by flood water from Coon Creek.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 28: Coon Valley flooding
Pumpkins and other debris are seen against the guard rail on the Hwy. 14/61 bridge Tuesday in Coon Valley where water from Coon Creek caused widespread flooding.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 28: Coon Valley flooding
A gazeebo from nearby Veterans Memorial Park is seen pinned up against the Hwy. 14/61 bridge Tuesday in Coon Valley, put there by flood water from Coon Creek.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 28: Coon Valley flooding
Wisconsin Department of Transportation bridge inspector Mike Olson works Tuesday in Coon Valley where water from a flooding Coon Creek piled debris on the Hwy. 14/61 bridge.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 28: Coon Valley flooding
Central Avenue, the main thoroughfare in Coon Valley, is covered in mud Tuesday, left by the flash flooding of nearby Coon Creek.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 28: Coon Valley flooding
Richard Mixter of Coon Valley is missing the entire back wall of his basement after it was blown out by flood waters.
Dorothy Robson, Westby Times
Aug. 28: Coon Valley flooding
Peter Nestingen's home on Old Mill Road in Coon Valley was destroyed by Tuesday's floodwaters.
Dorothy Robson, Westby Times
Aug. 28: Coon Valley flooding
Tim Seland had water running across the floor of the flooring business in downtown Coon Valley.
Dorothy Robson, Westby Times
Aug. 28: Coon Valley flooding
A displaced and unhappy red bull roamed Central Avenue in Coon Valley on Tuesday, Aug. 28, following flash flooding the night before.
Dorothy Robson, Westby Times
Aug. 28: Coon Valley flooding
The park gazebo was lodged against the Coon Valley Hwy. 14/61 bridge on Tuesday, Aug. 28.
Dorothy Robson, Westby Times
Aug. 28: Ontario flooding
Danny Koeller took this photo Tuesday morning on his property on the Kickapoo River outside Ontario on Downing Road off Hwy. 131. He said a horse in his barn was up to its head in water Tuesday morning.
Danny Koeller photo
Aug. 28: Ontario flooding
Danny Koeller and his family were among those who were stuck at home, due to flooding of the Kickapoo River near Ontario from the storms that came through Monday and Tuesday.
Danny Koeller photo
Aug. 28: Ontario flooding
Danny Koeller walked up the hill behind his house for an overview of the flooding near Ontario.
Danny Koeller photo
Aug. 28: Ontario flooding
Danny Koeller walked up the hill behind his house for an overview of the flooding near Ontario.
Danny Koeller photo
Aug. 28: Ontario flooding
Danny Koeller said his aunt and uncle lost more than 50 sheep from the flooding. Only a few had turned up as of late Tuesday morning. Koeller said cattle had to leave their pastures and take refuge on higher ground, as pictured here.
Danny Koeller photo
Aug. 28: Coon Valley flooding
This aerial drone photo taken early Tuesday morning shows flooding of Coon Creek with Coon Valley in the background.
Garland McGarvey photo
Aug. 28: Coon Valley flooding
Garland McGarvey, who lives three miles outside Coon Valley on Hwy. P, used his drone to take this photo early Tuesday morning looking up Timber Coulee as if you were going from Coon Valley to Snowflake Ski Club near Westby.
Garland McGarvey photo
Aug. 28: Cashton flooding
Tucker and Becky's Pumpkin Patch at 7649 Oboe Ave. near Cashton suffered major damage in the storms. Buildings were destroyed and equipment washed away in flash flooding early Tuesday.
Contributed photo
Aug. 28: Vernon County flooding
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County flooding
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County flooding
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County flooding
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County flooding
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County flooding
A bridge on Hwy. 14/61 is covered with sediment and debris as floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County flooding
The remains of a trailer home smolder as floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County flooding
A bridge on Hwy. 14 is covered with sediment and debris as floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County flooding
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County flooding
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County flooding
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County flooding
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County flooding
A trailer home smolders (foreground) while floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County flooding
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County flooding
The remains of a trailer home smolder as floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County flooding
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County flooding
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County flooding
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County flooding
A tree is uprooted in front of a house in Coon Valley.
Aug. 28: Coon Valley looding
The wall of an attached garage in Coon Valley was knocked out when flooding Monday and Tuesday washed an SUV into it.
Contributed photo
Aug. 28: Coon Valley flooding
The wall of an attached garage in Coon Valley was knocked out when flooding Monday and Tuesday washed an SUV into it.
Contributed photo
Jourdan Vian can be reached at
jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.