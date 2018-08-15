Gov. Scott Walker Wednesday proposed expanding youth apprenticeships to middle school students and providing tax credits for recent college graduates, senior citizens and child care during a La Crosse County campaign stop.
Walker and Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch kicked off a statewide campaign tour at L.B. White in Onalaska to tell voters about the governor’s four-pronged approach that they say will continue to build Wisconsin’s workforce by connecting students with careers, reducing student loan debt, helping seniors stay in their homes and provide affordable child care for working families.
The action plan, entitled “Keep Wisconsin Working for Generations to Come,” comes the morning after state Superintendent Tony Evers came out on top as the Democratic candidate for governor.
“Today we’re announcing this plan because for us it’s all about the future, it’s all about moving forward. We’ve turned this state around. We’re moving Wisconsin forward,” Walker said. “Changing course at this point—particularly with a candidate like our opposition who wants to embrace the same policies, many of the same policies that got the state in trouble in the first place – would be a giant step backwards.”
Walker touted $204 per pupil state aid increases included in the state biennial budget, as well as expanded apprenticeships.
If elected in November, he plans to expand youth apprenticeships to students in seventh and eighth grades, which he said will provide Wisconsin kids with more career opportunities.
He said it will build on the academic and career plan program for sixth-graders fully funded last year.
“Seventh- and eighth-graders, after they do that academic career plan, can have an opportunity to say, ‘Yeah, I want to be, I want to pursue something in the trades. I want to pursue something in IT or computer science. I want to pursue something in health care,’” Walker said.
Giving students a chance to try those careers through apprenticeships while in middle school puts them in a better position to take advantage of high school programs connected to Western Technical College and other opportunities, he said.
Walker also announced plans to continue the tuition freeze for the University of Wisconsin System for another four years and institute a tax credit of $1,000 per year for up to five years for people who graduate from a Wisconsin college or university and continue to live and work in Wisconsin.
He plans to provide a tax credit to help senior citizens to stay in their homes, relieving the financial stress
“We think that helps build the workforce as well, both in mentoring and for those who choose to work part-time,” Walker said.
For working families, Walker plans to match the federal child care tax credit with a state tax credit of $3,000 per child up to $6,000 per year, which he said will encourage parents to enter the workforce by offsetting the increased expenses of providing child care for their kids. A bill to that affect was introduced to the state Senate by Democrats in February of last year.
“That would be a huge break for working families,” he said.
He also plans to continue the back-to-school sales tax holiday.
Kleefisch, who introduced the governor at the event, said the plans will keep the state on a positive trajectory and help provide businesses with a skilled workforce going into the future.
“When Gov. Walker was elected, he vowed to turn things around and that’s exactly what he’s done, but you haven’t seen anything yet,” Kleefisch said.
Scooter needs to stay in Madison and stop spending taxpayers money for his travel, entourage and his police detail. The consumers should take note of what companies keep giving him access to continue his devastation of Wisconsin .
