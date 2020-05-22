Gov. Tony Evers talks schools, COVID-19 and future of the senate

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. Tony Evers said that parents and students should prepare for the school year to look different when it starts in the fall, as one topic among several in a chat with the La Crosse Tribune on Friday afternoon.

"It's going to be different. It's going to be kids sitting in a row, with masks on maybe," he said, referencing a set of optional guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for schools that was recently released.

"I think parents and kids actually should start to prepare for a future that might look different this fall," Evers said.

As the state reopens, Evers said he feels greatly indebted to Wisconsinites for the precautions they've taken to save lives.

But as the state begins to reopen and more residents leave their homes and get out in their communities, a resurgence of cases is possible.

"I believe going forward, even though there's more options available, that people will do things reasonably," he said.

And though Evers' executive orders relating to COVID-19 efforts were recently considered an overreach of power, he said his administration still has a job to do.