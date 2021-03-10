Government, medical and education officials endorse phase II of UWL's Prairie Springs Science Center project

Phase one of the project, which was completed in summer 2018 at a cost of $82 million, involved the construction of an approximately 190,000 square foot building north of Cowley Hall, which houses 23 research labs, 36 instructional labs and study areas.

The budget for phase two is $83 million, and will involve fully tearing down Cowley Hall, built 55 years ago, to create an approximately 170,000 square foot facility with offices, classrooms and labs. Biology, chemistry, geography, earth sciences, math and physics classes will be held in the new space.

According to UWL, the Cowley building requires replacing as it is not able to be adequately renovated to meet its "intended function and mission," with no fire suppression system, inadequate structural floor loading capacity, flooding in the doorways during rainstorms and issues with the HVAC system.

"What we need here are modern, 21st century classrooms," Gow said. "Science education has changed dramatically (since the building was erected)."

Mueller stated Mayo "strongly endorses" phase two, noting science education is about "saving lives."

"This project receives Mayo's most highest and unreserved recommendation," Mueller said.