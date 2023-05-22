More research into the contaminated groundwater on French Island will begin soon after the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors on Thursday approved a half million dollars for the project.

A geological study of the bedrock, the shallow aquifer groundwater and the deep Mt. Simon aquifer will be conducted by the United States Geological Survey.

As a part of the 2023 budget, approved in November 2022, the county earmarked $500,000 to the town of Campbell to conduct additional research for a safe water solution, under the condition that a feasibility study was conducted.

Since then, the town of Campbell has conducted a feasibility study, drilled a 500-foot test well into the Mt. Simon aquifer and worked with local, state and federal organizations to determine the best long-term solution for a permanent water source.

The geological study will also help inform the rest of the county about potential future per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance, or PFAS, contaminations.

A PFAS contamination plume in the shallow aquifer is moving as it flows with the groundwater. Ideally, the research will show which direction the groundwater flows, which areas are at risk of future contamination, how far the bedrock stretches and of course, if the deep aquifer is a viable source of drinking water.

The last time the United States Geological Survey conducted research about the groundwater flow and bedrock buffer in the region was in 2003.