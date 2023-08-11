The La Crosse Common Council unanimously approved spending nearly $50 million on projects and equipment next year, one of the largest pieces of the city’s overall annual budget.

The 2024 Capital Improvement Project Budget maps out spending $49.7 million on a variety of things, from bridge and street repairs, parks and trails to sanitary and stormwater infrastructure improvements.

The total new borrowing approved for 2024 was $28.8 million.

The Common Council approved a total capital improvement budget of $266 million for 2024 through 2028 on Aug. 10.

One of the largest pieces of the budget is street projects, with over $16 million allocated for 2024.

An amendment by council member Jennifer Trost to remove nine pavement-only street projects – totaling to $406,308 – from the capital budget was passed with a slim margin of seven members in favor and six in opposition.

“I don't think that we're actually ever going to catch up on repairing our streets. I think that we've been conditioned to want smooth roads, and that desire crowds out other things that we actually need, like infrastructure that's built around social relationships,” Trost said.

“Are we going to have our lives defined by the streets which we are only on briefly as we're going from one place to another? Or do we focus on the ends of those journeys like homes, parks, pools, libraries or stores?” Trost concluded.

Other key projects include $875K for the reconstruction of Grand Crossing Trail, $700K for a Badger/Hickey park shelter and $480K for the Wagon Wheel connector trail.

The La Crosse Center will also receive a partial roof replacement with $700K of allocated funds.

Another $1 million is reserved for systematic removal, replacement and upgrading of 10,000 feet of levees for increased flood protection. The rehabilitation project will continue until 2026.