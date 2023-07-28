La Crosse Fire Department Station 4 is about to get bigger and better.

The fire department and city officials conducted groundbreaking ceremonies Thursday for a new station that will replace the existing one built in 1940.

"This is an incredible investment," fire department chief Jeff Schott said.

The new station, estimated to cost $8 million, will be built next to the old one on Gillette Street. The building dates back to 1940 has historical significance, but it has outlived its usefulness as a fire station, said assistant fire chief Jeff Murphy. The facility can accommodate just two fire trucks, and living conditions are cramped for firefighters who live there during long shifts.

"The most significant one is an outdated bathroom," Murphy said. "Clearly this wasn't built for both men and women."

Former La Crosse City Council member Scott Neumeister, who represented the neighborhood until last spring, recalled when he toured the station in 2017.

"I was amazed at how bad the fire station really was for those who have to stay here," Neumeister said. "They have to live here 24/7… it had to be rough, to say the least."

La Crosse City Council member Doug Happel said the fire station will be a neighborhood asset.

"This old building was here when I became principal of Logan High School in 1976," Happel said. "This is bringing the North Side around."

The new fire station will have space for four fully equipped fire trucks and living quarters for 8-9 firefighters. The station will be constructed so the trucks always park facing toward a garage door.

"Any time you're backing a vehicle like this, there's the issue of safety," Schott said.

Schott said the new station will house the department's fire and rescue boats. The Gillette Street location is ideal because of its proximity to a pair of boat landings on the Black River, he said.

The groundbreaking marked the second time in two weeks the fire department celebrated a facility improvement. The new fire station on State Street was dedicated July 13, and the two facilities will share many of the same amenities. The Gillette Station will be the larger of the two and include a community room and a space for a La Crosse Police Department station.

Schott said the fire department will have no use for the existing station once the new one is built, but he and city officials are optimistic that a developer will have interest in the building. He said the neighborhood would benefit having the two buildings next to each other.

"It will be a nice integration between the old and the new," he said.