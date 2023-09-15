The La Crosse Board of Public Works reinforced an existing regulation barring camping beneath the Cass Street bridge near downtown Monday.

Due to safety concerns, members of the board voted money to explicitly prohibit camping at 100 Cass Street, which is partially leased by the Courtyard by Marriott for parking.

Several people have slipped into the water of the Mississippi River from the location and had to be saved, while others have been injured on rocks, Courtyard by Marriott General Manager Bradley Heuser told board members.

Heuser said staff and guests have been harassed by people who spend time at the rocky area of the land and then come into the hotel's parking lot.

"I have numerous counts of guests that feel unsafe at our property and in our parking lot," Heuser said.

He said guests — including children — have reported seeing people openly going to the bathroom.

Heuser said there are no public bathrooms at the location and no place to properly dispose of garbage.

Courtyard by Marriott officials are not the only ones with safety concerns about people camping in the area. The board said that officials from the Department of Transportation and Department of Homeland Security have expressed concern about safety and security with people being under the bridge.

The parcel already had signs posted about no camping, but the board was advised to vote on the parcel's camping rules again.

With the vote, the parcel is now added to a growing ordinance that prohibits camping at multiple locations throughout the city, including City Hall, the La Crosse Center, the Pump House Regional Arts Center and more.