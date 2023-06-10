Just over $1.6 million in federal relief funds were approved by the La Crosse city council to support initiatives addressing housing needs and clean water infrastructure.

The Common Council unanimously approved the allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds Thursday for a first time home buyer assistance program, to support new housing construction and to extend the water main at Pettibone Park.

In 2021, the city accepted $21.75 million in ARPA funds from the federal treasury.

Help for first-time home buyers

A down payment assistance program for first time, low income buyers was allocated $400,000, enough to assist about 20 to 25 households. In order to qualify for the program, a potential participant must have an income of $37,590 — 120% of the county median income — or less.

A term of the grant program states the homeowner must sign an owner occupied deed restriction for either 5 or 10 years – which ensures the owner lives in the home.

Grants for homes with a 5-year owner occupied deed restriction are up to $15,000 and 10-year deed restriction homes can receive grants of up to $25,000.

Once approved for the grant, homebuyers must participate in a federal Housing and Urban Development first-time home buyer education class.

Mixed income housing

A project on 4th and Jackson Street is expected to add 62 units of mixed-income housing, including 13 units for people transitioning out of homelessness, 10 units at market rate and the remaining for households with income at 50 to 60% of the county median income, or between $16,112 and and $19,335.

To support the new construction and bridge an unmet financial gap, the council approved reallocating $700,000 of ARPA funds from the La Crosse River Marsh Lead Contamination project to expand the Affordable Housing Revolving Loan Fund for the planned project at 4th and Jackson.

The housing project was also awarded Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority tax credits.

Clean water infrastructure

The third initiative to receive ARPA funds is a water main extension project at Pettibone Park.

Currently, the two wells on Pettibone are not connected to the city of La Crosse water system. Due to intermittent flooding of the area and the wells' locations, the city’s parks department is concerned about the long-term viability of the water supply.

The separate wells connect to and serve the Pettibone bathhouse and the Pettibone Boat Club.

“The connection of these two parcels will ensure clean, non-contaminated water for use by the public,” wrote Jay Odegaard, parks department director, in a report to the Common Council.

The reallocation of $510,000 of ARPA reserved for the River Marsh Lead Contamination project will be used to complete the Pettibone Park Water Main Extension.

According to the city’s resolution, the scope of work for the marsh contamination project has decreased the need for the total amount of reserved funds.