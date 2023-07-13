A new committee for La Crosse County has been tasked with updating the county’s ordinance for all-terrain vehicle and utility task vehicle use on roadways.

The group will aim to ensure the ordinance is congruent with surrounding counties, updates safety requirements, streamlines the application process to open roads to ATVs/UTVs and clarifies which roads are eligible for use.

The ATV/UTV task force has met twice so far and is made up of community members and elected officials from towns and villages. The members were appointed by county board chair Monica Kruse.

An updated ordinance is expected to be completed by the end of this month, with plans to present it to the county board during its August meeting, according to committee facilitator Charlotte Peters, who also serves the county as a community development educator as a part of UW-Madison Extension.

“They want to redo the ordinance that was already out there to make sure that it works well with communities or counties that surround us,” Peters said. “So that you're not riding down a road and have the rules change midway down the road because it goes from one county to the other.”

The community members are also working to identify which roads and areas should be open to ATV and UTV use, and which roads won’t work for that purpose.

“There are also certain areas where it would be less desirable for people to have access to,” Peters said. “Like if the road dead ends because it hits a state highway because you can't (use ATVs) on a state highway.”

For safety requirements, the group is considering requirements for helmets, headlights, driver’s licenses, liability insurance and speed limits.

Peters said the committee is balanced with a mix of ATV users and those who don’t own or ride the terrain vehicles.

Peters also said that nearly all the unincorporated towns and villages of La Crosse County are considering opening roads to ATV and UTV use. The towns and villages are looking toward the county’s ordinance to set overall rules and guidelines.

