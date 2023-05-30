Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Cameron and Burns Park will be closed Wednesday, May 31, until further notice for maintenance and cleanup by the city of La Crosse’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Cameron Park will reopen by Friday, June 2, in time for the evening farmers market. Jay Odegaard, director of the parks department, said he isn’t sure when Burns Park will reopen, it depends on how much staff time and resources are needed.

“Right now the (park) use is non-traditional,” Odegaard said of the two downtown parks. “When we get parks with this many people in them, specifically Cameron, there's just maintenance and cleaning that needs to be done.”

The action to close the parks comes after Odegaard, police staff and residents voiced concerns to the city’s Parks Board about the influx of unhoused people residing at the public parks and the inability of others to use the parks.

Parks and police staff asked the city for some type of solution to alleviate the pressure put on those departments to resolve symptomatic issues to the main problem of people not having a place to go.

The two parks will close Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.; anyone still residing at the park will be asked to vacate the premises. Individuals were notified Monday, May 30, of the closure.

“At the end of the day the intention isn't to not have people return to the park,” Odegaard said. “The intention is to make the park safe for continued summer use.”

Odegaard said it’s a safety concern to have people in the parks during maintenance work.

Maintenance includes mowing the grass, power washing playgrounds and benches and inspecting trees for any rot. Closing parks for maintenance and clean up is a regular occurrence anytime a large number of people utilize park space.

“I think people are going to find alternate locations for the two days, if that location is better suited for what they want maybe they'll stay there, but if not they'll probably return to utilize the park,” Odegaard said.

Later in the summer, Odegaard expects the parks to close again for scheduled playground maintenance to repair broken equipment and replace the wood chip surface.