Cameron Park will be closed beginning Monday, July 31, to be cleaned by the city of La Crosse.

The park will reopen by Friday, Aug. 4, for the Cameron Park Farmers’ Market.

Jay Odegaard, director of parks and recreation, said his staff will remove trash, pressure wash structures and refresh the wood chips under the playground.

“The purpose of the closure is to get in there and deep clean,” Odegaard said. “It’s stuff that ends up happening when you have that many people in a park.”

The downtown park has become an unofficial and unsanctioned gathering place for the community's homeless to camp.

Odegaard said signs notifying the public of the closure will be posted in the park and that city homeless services coordinator, Brian Sampson, has been working with service agencies to communicate the closure with people camping in the park.

Earlier this month the city amended its ordinance outlawing camping on city-owned property, specifying parks and parking ramps as two prohibited places.

Odegaard said the ordinance amendment helps his department because it specifies various materials that could be used for camping such as tarps, boxes, umbrellas and more.

“The majority of the complaints are all the stuff that goes along with (camping),” Odegaard said. “That's where we have to really have these bigger cleaning operations because so much of it ends up being refuse that is no longer wanted or is wrecked because of the weather conditions, and that's just not something that we can keep up on a daily basis with.”

When Cameron Park reopens after next week’s cleaning, Odegaard said further enforcement of the no camping ordinance could occur, but the extent to which that may take place is unknown at this point.

“I don't believe it's our intention to come in heavy handed on this by any means, but at the same time, we do have to make sure that our city ordinances are being followed,” he said. “But it’s definitely going to be a heavy lift.”

Odegaard said the city doesn’t have the staff to monitor all 47 parks and various parking ramps at all times.

“I have no intention of not allowing individuals to enjoy a city park. That's the exact point of them,” he said.

Two months ago, the city closed Cameron and Burns parks for maintenance and clean up.