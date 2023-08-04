Permits and zoning for nearly 300 new apartments in downtown La Crosse will go before the Common Council for approval next week.

The Judiciary and Administration Committee recommended the council adopt the two development projects with a unanimous vote -- the two developments are within blocks of each other.

A mixed-use residential and commercial redevelopment of the former La Crosse Tribune building on Third Street received permitting and zoning approval to tear down the existing structure and redevelop into 283 multi-family units with commercial space, underground parking and residential amenities.

Jake Bunz, a project manager with the development company T. Wall Enterprises, said the units will be priced at market rate.

The development will also utilize the Pine Street parking ramp for resident parking with plans to build a skywalk from the ramp to the apartment building.

Council president Chris Kahlow said the Third Street site was identified as underutilized in the city’s Imagine 2040 Plan.

“To see a project coming into that site of this magnitude is really exciting,” Kahlow said.

The second permit approved was to convert first floor empty commercial space on Second Street into eight apartments as a part of the Landmark by the Rivers apartments building, owned by JJAWC, LLC.

The owners and developers of the building stated in their permit application they have a demand for more residential units in their building, while the commercial space has been difficult to lease.

The apartments will be one and two-bed, between 1,200 and 1,500 square feet. Landmark lofts range from $1,300 for a one-bedroom to up to $2,900 for a two-bedroom.

There is additional space on the first floor of the building that will remain a commercial space.