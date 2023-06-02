Long-term planning for the prevention and ultimate end of homelessness in La Crosse will be discussed at an upcoming meeting of city and county elected officials.

Members of both the La Crosse Common Council and the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors are expected to be in attendance at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, in Council Chambers at 400 La Crosse St.

Current work and future plans the two governing bodies are doing to address homelessness also will be discussed.

Brian Sampson, the city’s homeless services coordinator, said there are two expectations community members should have about the meeting: It is an update, not a plan, and it will be focused on long-term solutions, such as policy implementation and how local governments can assist with housing supply.

“We're not coming with a finished plan,” Sampson said. “We're coming with an update and then sharing our concrete next steps of how as a community we will put the plan into place.”

“The other expectation is this isn't a plan that's going to address the current issue happening at Cameron Park,” he continued. “I don't want people to expect that this is going to be a short term answer. We're trying to figure out, long term, how we can get policies and coordination in place to do that.”

Sampson said the short term problems are not being ignored – it’s being assessed daily by a homeless outreach team led by Independent Living Resources along with other community service providers.

Twice a week, Sampson goes out with the team to spots around the city – like the downtown parks and parking ramps – and meets with individuals to provide assistance and assess needs.

“We start out like, ‘Hey, how's it going? How can we help you today?’” Sampson said. “The number one response I hear from people is housing: 'Can you help me find housing?'”

Housing, both existing and adding more, is the solution the community has not been able to answer yet, Sampson said.

“The organizations are doing a tremendous job, but when you don't have that housing to connect people to at the other side of the bridge that just limits what you can help with,” Sampson said.

Part of the long term strategy is how can the city and county help utilize existing housing to help individuals.

The joint city and county meeting is open for in-person attendance on Tuesday, June 6 at 6 p.m.

Viewing is also available via video conferencing. The meeting can be viewed by visiting the Legislative Information Center (https://cityoflacrosse.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx) and clicking on the video link to the far right in the meeting list.