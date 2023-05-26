Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Two new single family homes are coming to the north side of La Crosse next summer after an application for federal housing money from the city was awarded to Habitat for Humanity La Crosse area.

Habitat for Humanity and YWCA La Crosse presented community housing plans to the city’s Economic Community Development Committee meeting Wednesday. The respective groups were each seeking a $101,900 grant from the federal Housing and Urban Development money the city received.

The committee voted unanimously to approve and award the full $101,900 available to Habitat for Humanity for their housing plan to build two single family homes. The YWCA proposed purchasing a property or duplex for fair market rate rentals.

Kahya Fox, executive director of Habitat for Humanity La Crosse, said she is very excited for this opportunity and thankful to the city for the funds.

“It's not just about affordable housing for the families. It's about economic development and neighborhood Improvement,” Fox said. “(Habitat) tears down a lot of ugly houses and does a lot of improvements that a lot of times doesn't happen on resale of properties in the La Crosse area.”

Over the years, Habitat for Humanity has increased the city's tax base by millions through property renovations and builds. There are currently six Habitat homes under construction in the city.

The city is required to reserve 15% of HOME grant money from the federal department for Community Housing Development Organization (CHDO). This year, the city received $339,600 from HOME Investment Partnership through the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Diane McGinnis, community development administrator with the city, said the city saves up the 15% over a couple years in order to provide a larger CHDO grant.

With the grant, Habitat will purchase two land plots on Onalaska Avenue from the city for $10,000 each. Habitat is the only bid on the lots, which have been on the market since 2019.

Fox anticipates closing on the property purchases July 1, construction to begin in October and hopes to have families move in by March 2024.

The homes will be restricted to first time homeowners who meet the income eligibility – under 80% of the county median income, which is about $32,500.

Both lots are in the floodplain so Habitat plans to bring in fill material to build the foundation out of the floodplain.

Habitat is utilizing modular housing as a cost-effective option for affordable housing development which greatly reduces construction time and costs.

The modular homes are factory built to local municipal code. Fox said the homes will meet the city’s single family home standards and “look the same as a stick built home.”

Each home will be 1,400 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The estimated assessed value is $175,000 each.

This will be Habitat’s first modular home project since becoming a licensed manufactured housing dealer, which allows them to buy directly from the manufacturer for a reduced price.

Habitat is working in collaboration with Couleecap on this development. The land underneath the home will be placed into the Coulee Community Land Trust, a shared equity ownership model to keep the home permanently affordable.

“The partnership is an opportunity for Habitat to ensure perpetual affordability of that property for low income homeowners into the future,” Fox said. “As the gap between housing costs and wages just keeps rising, we have to come up with other solutions to make sure that homes we build remain affordable.”