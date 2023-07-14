The Coulee Region Joint Municipal Court Committee is looking for a new municipal court judge.

The Coulee Region municipal judgeship covers the city of Onalaska; villages of Bangor, Holmen and West Salem and towns of Campbell, Rockland and Shelby. Candidates must live in one of those communities.

The position became vacant after Mark Huesmann was appointed as La Crosse County Circuit Court judge in Branch 3. He succeeds Todd Bjerke, effective July 31.

The municipal judge is a part-time position that hears traffic and ordinance cases. The annual salary is $24,000.

Candidates can submit applications containing a cover letter, resume and professional references by July 28 to Amanda Jackson at ajackson@onalaskawi.gov. Applications can also be dropped off or mailed to Jackson at Onalaska City Hall, 415 Main St. Interviews are expected to take place the first week of August.

The position is up for election next spring with a four-year term beginning May 1, 2024.