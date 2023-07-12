An outside consultant to assist in broadband expansion will be considered for hire by the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors next week.

The executive committee for the board approved the resolution Wednesday morning to hire Design Nine as the vendor for the project for $98,200. Design Nine, based in Virginia, has helped municipalities across the U.S. expand broadband for over 25 years.

In February, the county board prioritized using $100,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds for a broadband consultant to assist in data collection, grant development, digital equity planning, a broadband expansion plan and more.

According to the 2022 Wisconsin Information System for Education data, La Crosse County had about 3,000 students with partially or completely unreliable internet access, which is roughly 18% of the entire K-12 student population.

One health service provider in the county said about 20% of video appointments are interrupted due to broadband and connectivity issues, wrote county staff in a report to the supervisors.

In April, the county put out a request for proposal for a broadband consultant. Three applications were received and two were interviewed; the third vendor had a price tag that was beyond the initial allocated budget.

County staff said Design Nine was the strongest applicant, citing recent work the organization did in Marathon County, Wisconsin to expand broadband to rural areas through a variety of grants.

La Crosse County leaders hope to follow a similar path for local internet expansion.

The resolution will go before the full county board July 20.