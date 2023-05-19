A workforce training center expansion at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse is one step closer to development after receiving financial support from La Crosse County.

The Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse received $2 million in support from the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors for the training center. This comes after $1.5 million in federal funds was appropriated to the project last fall.

The county reserved $2.45 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding for skilled trades training.

However, county leaders said they did not have the capacity to develop and maintain a program, so the county sought proposals from community partners to offer skilled trades training.

The Boys & Girls Club of La Crosse was the only organization to respond. The funds will support the construction of the workforce center.

The new center at the Boys & Girls Club will provide space for workforce training, collaboration with community schools, colleges, employers and unions to educate young people on various career paths.

Plans for the structure are not yet final said Jake Erickson, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse, but the goal of the expansion is to provide a local program to promote and increase enrollment in existing skilled trades programs and support local industries.

"I am confident that we're going to get this done and the result is that it's going to be there for kids, it's going to truly change lives," Erickson said. "It might take several more months to get all the pieces in place, but we're working hard to get it done."

Erickson said the club is now in a silent fundraising stage, seeking potential major donations from community members or organizations.

There is not a set fundraising goal yet, but Erickson said another several million dollars needs to be raised.

Other fundraising and planning for the workforce readiness center at the Terry Erickson Club has been underway.

In December, Ron Kind, former representative for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District, announced $1.5 million in federal support for the construction workforce center. The $1.5 million was part of The Omnibus Consolidated Appropriations Act for 2023, passed in September 2022.

Due to the federal contribution for the project, the Boys & Girls Club will need to work with the Department of Housing and Urban Development for an environmental study before construction can begin.

In October 2022, the expansion project received $57,000 from Al Louis’s Musky Challenge.

Funds from Al’s Musky Challenge will support workforce training programming and staff.