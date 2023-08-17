A new and improved Crowley Park is open to the public after the area was closed to resurface the playground area, an effort advocated for by community groups and city leaders.

The City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department removed the rubber chip mulch beneath the play equipment and replaced it with engineered wood fiber.

The resurfacing aligns with the city’s goal to become carbon neutral by 2050 with strategies outlined in the Climate Action Plan.

Councilmembers Mackenzie Mindel and Larry Sleznikow organized the city resolution that allowed for the resurfacing, after education and advocacy efforts from the Safe Playgrounds and Community Environments group and the Grandview Emerson Neighborhood Association for the removal of the rubber chips.

“Our Climate Action Plan identifies the need to reduce heat islands and increase the climate resilience of our community parks,” Mindel said. “I'm thrilled to be here today to finally celebrate the unveiling of our wood chips instead of the stinky gross black chips that used to get stuck in our feet and all of our kids' shoes and skin.”

Mindel thanked SPACE and its collaborators for leading the shift from rubber surfaces to wood chips.

“Their efforts and research even helped to ensure the impacts of rubber chips and pour in place surfaces was included in our Climate Action Plan, which is incredible,” Mindel said.

SPACE formed a few years ago after research from a University of Wisconsin-La Crosse student found rubber chip mulch had chemicals that were not safe for human and environmental help.

Additionally, SPACE found the chemicals are volatile organic compounds, and are more likely to release when hot.

Temperatures on the former rubber Crowley Park playground surface were measured at over 145 degrees on a past 90 degree July day by SPACE volunteers.

Mindel said while working with the city’s parks department to find a replacement for the rubber chips, it was difficult to find a material that was environmentally safe and accessible for compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“The industry was lagging in surfaces for both environmental products that were also safe and accessible and ADA compliant,” Mindel said. “Unless we require or demand for different, better products, then they'll just continue to offer rubber chips and pour-in-place.”

Engineered wood fiber was found to be the best option, and is a finer version of wood chips, made from the inside of a tree rather than its bark. The fibers can be compressed as a surface for compliance with wheelchairs and other accessibility needs.

Crowley Park, while city-owned and operated, is also utilized by Emerson Elementary school.

According to Mindel, it was the only city park to have rubber mulch chips. Other city parks utilize pour-in-place rubber surfacing, which can be less hazardous than the chips, but Mindel said emerging research suggests otherwise.

“Over time the climate action recommendations will be eventually to remove pour-in-place as well,” Mindel said. “But there’s just a waiting period where the demand and the industry is still saying pour-in-place is OK.”