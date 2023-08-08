Residents of Winona County’s 3rd District voted for Joshua Elsing to fill the vacancy on the county board, electing him with 65% of the special election vote.

After cruising through the special primary election for the county commissioner vacancy in May, Elsing kept up the momentum through Tuesday’s election, beating Bill Spitzer for the District 3 commissioner spot.

The vacancy in the district — which includes Altura, Elba, Minnesota City, St. Charles and more — came after Steve Jacob was sworn into the Minnesota House of Representatives at the start of the spring session.

Winona County Commissioner District 3 Special Election Total Vote% Joshua Elsing 607 64.64% Bill Spitzer 330 35.14% Write-ins 2 0.21% Total votes cast 939 Precincts reporting 16 of 16

Voters across western and northern Winona County returned to the polls to fill the commissioners vacancy with the option to elect Joshua Elsing, who has a strong background in agriculture and has served on many county boards, and Bill Spitzer, who served as mayor of St. Charles for 10 years.

Securing 53 percent of the vote, Elsing handily won a 3-way May special primary to decide the two candidates for Tuesday’s election. Spitzer tied with Pat Heim for the second position and the winner was was decided with a card draw.

Elsing said his strong performance in May's primary didn't cause him to let up on his campaign.

"You always run like you're five points behind," Elsing said. "It's just a daily process, for me, to continue to be in front of people. It's constant feedback because we're constantly involved with our constituents throughout the county."

The special primary saw a low voter turnout and Tuesday’s election followed suit — with 939 ballots cast out of the eligible 6,463 voters in Winona County’s 3rd District for a turnout of 14.6%.

Voting judges in Stockton said the polling location was slow throughout the day and managed their time between ballots cast by reading and crocheting.

With the election over, Elsing said he's pleased with the results and looks forward to continuing his work within the county.

"A lot of the things that go on in the county, I've been involved with directly for a decade-plus," Elsing said. "All I can say is it's time to get to work."