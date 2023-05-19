Amid rising construction costs and deteriorating conditions, a proposal to increase the highway department budget for La Crosse County by $3 million was on the table for consideration at Thursday’s county board meeting.

The resolution sought to recommend the county administrator increase the highway and bridge budget from $7 million to $10 million for fiscal year 2023 – a 42.8% increase.

La Crosse County is responsible for 281 miles of county highway and 72 bridges. Over the last 11 years, 62 miles of highway construction projects have been completed, an average of 5.6 miles each year.

Over 120 miles, or 44% of highways in La Crosse County, have pavement condition rating index of “good;” 104 miles, or 37%, have a rating of “fair;” and 53 miles, or 19%, are in “poor” condition.

In a close vote with just 15 in favor, the board ultimately referred the resolution to the board's October meeting, when the budget is traditionally discussed and planned.

County Board Chair Monica Kruse vacated her position as chair during the meeting to speak against the resolution and urge her colleagues to vote against the recommendation.

“I will be voting against this resolution,” Kruse said. “Not because I don't care about the state of the roads and the bridges in our county, because I do. But because I do care about the way that this body does business.”

“We have an established process for funding requests,” she continued. “When we go outside that process, we're going down a slippery slope that encourages other committees and other departments to jump in to advance their worthy project, destabilizing the budget process, creating havoc and putting undue stress and pressure on our staff who are tasked with making sound fiscal decisions.”

“Directing spending of millions of dollars without a resource is irresponsible and sets a dangerous precedent,” Kruse concluded.

The resolution outlined three potential sources for the $3 million: Borrowing from the general obligation debt, using unspent American Rescue Plan Act funds, pulling from the general fund balance or directing the administrator to reduce other departmental funding.

Supervisor Kevin Hoyer spoke in favor of the $3 million increase, stating that the conditions of the roads are “atrocious” and to postpone the conversation five months is “pushing the can down the road.”

La Crosse County is in the lowest quartile of overall expenditures per capita compared to the other 71 Wisconsin counties, spending $946 per capita, according to 2020 stats from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue. The county is also in the lowest quartile for property tax levy collected by capita.

For highway expenditures per capita, the county falls in the lowest quartile for 2020, spending $68 per capita. The state spending averaged $93 per capita for highways.

Supervisor Dennis Jacobsen said highways are a key area that has been neglected by the county for years.

“It’s time for us to sit up and take a stand,” Jacobsen said. “On behalf of everybody that uses the county roads, the school buses, the EMTs, for the farmers, for our kids and bicyclists. (We need) to get into this century on our road work.”

The conversation around highway budget will continue at the board's budget meeting in October 2023 meeting.