Residents of French Island are seeking $42.4 million in compensation for diminished property value and other harms as a result of PFAS groundwater contamination.

A claim representing hundreds of residents says the cause of contamination primarily is from La Crosse Regional Airport.

It was served Friday, June 9, to the city of La Crosse, stating that previously known PFAS contamination by the city was not shared with the island residents, according to a press release from Fitzpatrick, Skemp and Butler LLC, the law firm representing the residents.

Officials from the city were not made available for comment Friday.

For decades, the La Crosse Airport routinely used aqueous film-foaming foam that contains per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances such as perfluorooctanoic acid or perfluorooctanesulfonic acid, which is used to control and extinguish flammable liquid fires.

PFOS and PFOA were detected above recommended levels in Environmental Protection Agency water samples collected for La Crosse Well 23H during 2014 and 2016.

The claim states the city did not inform residents of French Island, who rely on private drinking water wells, that groundwater on the island was contaminated with PFAS chemicals.

On April 18, 2019, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources was made aware that PFAS routinely had been detected in municipal well 23, located on the east side of French Island.

The state DNR found contamination posed a threat to public health, safety, welfare or the environment. The agency instructed the city of La Crosse — as the owner of the property where the contamination was found and the entity that caused the discharge of substance — to restore the environment.

“At that time, the city did not disclose this information to private drinking water well users on French Island, nor did the city advise them that more widespread PFAS contamination of the aquifer might exist such that private drinking water wells and private property might be impacted,” the release states.

“In or about mid-October 2020, the city, apparently for the first time, took steps to announce that there was a risk that some private drinking water wells in specific areas on French Island may be contaminated with elevated levels of PFAS,” the release continued.

As of June 2021, 538 private wells on French Island tested positive for PFAS contamination. In 165 of the private wells sampled with results received, contaminant concentrations were well above the then-proposed enforcement standards.

The widespread contamination led Wisconsin Department of Health Services to declare an emergency water advisory for the area in March 2021.

All residents of French Island rely on bottled water from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources or the city for drinking and cooking.

Under Wisconsin Statute, the city of La Crosse has 120 days to either pay or deny the claims that have been served. The claimants are prohibited by statute from suing the city until after the 120-day period elapses.