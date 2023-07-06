La Crosse County will have a new judge next month.

Gov. Tony Evers announced his appointment of Mark A. Huesmann to the 3rd Circuit judgeship vacated by Todd Bjerke, who is retiring effective July 31.

“I am grateful and humbled by this opportunity to serve the people of La Crosse County as a circuit court judge,” said Huesmann. “As the son of immigrants and a military veteran, I understand hard work and sacrifice and the importance of upholding the rule of law in a fair, compassionate and even-handed way.

Husemann has served as a court commissioner for Bjerke. Since 2020, he has served as the Coulee Region Joint Municipal Court judge.

“As a veteran and through his work with the veteran community, as professor and resource for students in our UW System, and as a court commissioner and municipal court judge, Mark Huesmann has demonstrated a profound commitment to justice and service in our state,” Evers said. “His decades of experience and dedication will make him an excellent judge for the people of La Crosse County.”

For more than two decades, Huesman had operated his own law office as a general practice trial attorney, representing clients in employment and business law, real estate, bankruptcy, criminal defense, family law and personal injury.

Outside the courtroom, Huesmann teaches at the UW-La Crosse in the College of Business. He has also been an attorney advisor for the UW-La Crosse Student Life Office, where he provides legal advice and assistance to students.

Bjerke endorsed the appointment.

“Mark Huesmann has a passion to follow and apply the rule of law,” Bjerke said. “He strives to achieve and promote fairness and equity through his work as an attorney, a court commissioner, a university instructor and a municipal judge… Mark is acutely aware of how poverty, homelessness, and race, among other issues, deeply affect people who appear in court for both criminal and non-criminal matters."

Huesmann received a bachelor’s degree from UW-Milwaukee and his Juris Doctorate from the University of North Dakota School of Law.

While in high school, Huesmann became involved with the United States Army Reserves and retired at the rank of lieutenant colonel in 2014. He was deployed to Afghanistan in 2010, and he received the Bronze Star for his service in 2011.

Due to his military background, Bjerke asked Huesmann to join the initiative to develop a veterans treatment court in 2009, and which began a year later. This work also resulted in the creation of the La Crosse Area Veteran Mentor Program, for which Huesmann has served as both a legal advisor and a member of the board of directors.

Huesmann will take over the veterans treatment court upon Bjerke’s retirement.

"Many that come into the court system, whether they are crime victims, offenders, or children and families in need of protection or services, struggle with substance abuse, mental health or trauma," Huesmann said. "We need to address these issues from multiple angles to achieve positive outcomes for the community. My predecessor, Judge Bjerke, has filled that role for years and I intend to bring that same level of respect and dignity for all into the courtroom.”

Bjerke is stepping aside after 16 years on the bench.

Huesmann will complete a term ending July 31, 2024.