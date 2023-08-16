Multiple days a week, a group goes out into all areas of La Crosse to connect people living outside with community and services.

The primary goal of the city's Homeless Outreach Team is to form relationships with people, meeting them where they are at and initiating a conversation. The team will also assess immediate medical needs, explain the Coordinated Entry List and connect people with any services or shelter options available.

The outreach team often distributes water, snacks, clothing or other supplies and uses harm reduction strategies by providing Narcan and lessons on what to do in an overdose situation.

Brian Sampson, homeless services coordinator for the city, said outreach is a critical aspect to finding solutions for homelessness.

“A lot of what they do is they go to every single place in the city of La Crosse where people are sleeping outdoors or in their cars. They will go hiking up bluffs, they will go into marshes, parks and parking ramps,” Sampson said.

“In order to get people off the street you need outreach workers who are going to be focused on connecting people to services and to housing and that's exactly what they do,” he continued.

Funding the team

Funding for the team for 2024 will come from the city of La Crosse. On Aug. 10, the Common Council approved $155,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds for the program that were dedicated to acquiring property for temporary bridge housing — about $1.2 million.

The funds were approved with a vote of 10 in favor and 3 opposed – councilmembers Barb Janssen, Erin Goggin and Chris Woodard.

Janssen requested the funding for the outreach team be split between the city and La Crosse County given the recent partnership to coordinate on addressing homelessness. Additionally, Janssen – along with other council members – voiced they would like to see a proposal for bridge housing.

In 2022, the Maple Grove Motel was nearly purchased for transitional housing for people experiencing homelessness, but the city pulled out of its offer to purchase after an inspection. Later that year, the Common Council rejected a proposal for the city to purchase a vacant property on Monitor Street for the purpose of affordable housing.

Sadie Nelson, Independent Living Resources coordinator, said while she would also like to see a transitional housing proposal, outreach is still an integral part of any city’s solution to homelessness.

“There hasn't been a successful homelessness program plan that doesn't include outreach nationwide,” Nelson said. “You have two choices: you can either pay for it and get services or not pay for it and not get the services.”

Forming the team

The Homeless Outreach team served about 200 people last year and helped 64 people get into housing over the past two years.

“Those are significant numbers,” Sampson said. “Without them, both in the past and moving forward, our community would be in a lot worse spot.”

In 2019, Independent Living Resources formed the Homeless Outreach Team with Lakisha Hudson and one other person. Funding for the team has been piecemeal over the years from community partnerships, federal or local grants. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the team grew to another person, but is currently just staffed by two.

Over the years, the group has grown to include representatives from service organizations a person living outside might utilize.

Hudson has recruited representatives from Gundersen Health System, Vivent Health, AMS Addiction Treatment Services, Salvation Army, Couleecap and more to come out at least weekly with the outreach team.

“It’s super beneficial to have them come along because these are the needs of the folks that are out there,” Hudson said. “The team just makes sure that they have these wraparound services, keep people safe and keep the whole community safe.”

Finding people

Since the Common Council amended the city ordinance prohibiting camping in public spaces, Hudson said it has been more difficult to connect with people when the outreach team has a resource — anything from shoes to housing — for particular person.

“It creates a barrier on where we can find people,” she said. “If there is a housing opportunity for an individual we have to search for them."

Before Hudson typically knew where most of the people she worked with were living. Now the team has to ask around to other unsheltered individuals or the La Crosse police or fire departments to locate people.

“When you think about it, it costs more money to look for them,” Hudson said. “We’ve got to drive around, we have to spend time trying to map out where everybody is.”

Housing first

For every person the outreach team connects with, they make sure to explain and add their information to the Coordinated Entry List – a list used to connect people with support housing when a spot comes available for rapid rehousing, permanent supportive housing and or tenant-based rental assistance.

“Ultimately, it’s not the end all be all but just one avenue into housing,” Nelson said about the list.

There are currently 290 people on the coordinated entry list – which includes La Crosse, Crawford, Vernon and Monroe counties – and at least 80 of whom are currently sleeping outdoors.

The outreach team works to connect people with other housing options, whether it’s applying for public housing or other options.

Hudson said when meeting people the biggest need is always housing, but limited shelter and low-income housing options make it difficult to connect people in need.

“We take what we can to them like water and something to put in their bellies, but the biggest thing is housing,” Hudson said. “They need somewhere to go, they need showers and somewhere to wash their clothes.”

Many people experiencing homelessness want to get jobs, but Hudson said the difficulty is they don’t want to go into a job smelling or looking bad.

“We’re all about the housing first model,” Hudson said. “They need a place to be able to consistently do these things, but there’s nothing consistent for them.”