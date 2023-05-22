Republican members of the House Appropriations Committee advanced an appropriations bill that would increase spending for the Department of Veterans' Affairs by $18 billion from last fiscal year.

The Military Construction, Veterans Affairs and Related Agencies bill includes a total of $337.9 billion in funding for the Department of Defense (Military Construction and Family Housing), Department of Veterans Affairs and related agencies.

The bill was introduced and passed Wednesday in the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction and Veterans’ Affairs.

Of the total, $167.2 billion is provided for mandatory programs and $170.6 billion for discretionary funding – $16.67 billion for the Department of Defense military construction projects and $152.48 billion for the Department of Veterans Affairs discretionary programs.

Funding for the VA is nearly $10 billion more than the Biden administration’s request of $142.8 billion.

While the bill passed out of the subcommittee, it is still in the markup phase and will need to pass the full Appropriations Committee before heading to the House floor.

Republicans said the bill honors their commitment to veterans spending, after a battle with Democrats and veterans organizations over potential reductions to the VA.

Concerns over the VA budget were raised after the House passed the Limit, Save, Grow Act last month, which caps all new non-defense spending at fiscal 2022 levels, amounting to a $130 billion topline cut across all federal agencies except the Defense Department.

When the Limit, Save, Grow Act was passed last month, the VA released a fact-sheet stating a budget reduction to fiscal year 2022 levels would lead to staff cuts, fewer medical appointments and backlogged benefits.

All appropriations bills set up funding for the following fiscal year and are usually passed by the end of September, after approval by both the House and the Senate.