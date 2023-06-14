Wisconsin Republican leaders and conservative political activists will meet from Friday, June 16 through Sunday, June 18 at the La Crosse Center for the party's annual state convention, a year ahead of the 2024 U.S. Senate and presidential elections.

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson will deliver a speech Saturday, June 17 and Third Congressional District Rep. Derrick Van Orden will appear as part of a congressional panel.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Robin LaMahieu will speak at Saturday's state legislative leaders panel.

A full list of speakers and times for the 2023 Republican Party of Wisconsin Red to the Roots State Convention has not been released.

Video messaging by Republican presidential candidates will be shown and the Republican National Committee will provide an update on the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

During non-election years, the state Republican Party does not endorse candidates but delegates will debate the rules and adopt resolutions for next year's endorsement process.

No candidate has officially announced a bid to challenge Democratic incumbent Tammy Baldwin for her U.S. Senate seat.

Friday's events focus on training Republican activists and county leaders. The event concludes Sunday with a prayer breakfast.