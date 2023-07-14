La Crosse mayor Mitch Reynolds got to speak at the dedication of a new fire station.

It's something a La Crosse mayor hasn't done in a long time.

"It has been 17 mayors since we last built a fire station," Reynolds said.

The streak ended Thursday, when Reynolds spoke at an open house event for La Crosse Fire Department Station No. 2 next to the UW-La Crosse campus. Firefighters offered guided tours of the facility, which cost $7.2 million.

The new fire station, the first one built by the city in 56 years, replaces a nearby structure on Monitor Street.

Fire department chief Jeff Schott said the new station is a modern firefighting facility that provides upgraded accommodations for firefighters and emergency medical technicians who work straight through on 48-hour shifts.

Schott said firefighters were involved with the building's planning and construction.

"It's not just a building; it's a home," Schott said. "This is a station designed by firefighters for firefighters."

The new fire station has individual bedrooms for each firefighter/EMT and separate bathroom/shower areas for men and women. The department is moving its entire administrative staff into new building, an improvement over having administrators spread out among separate stations.

Firefighters/EMTs work shifts that are 48 hours on followed by 96 hours off. During that time, firefighters work together, eat together and share breaks together.

"We spend a third of our lives here," said firefighter Kevin Bulman. "Something like this makes being away from home a little easier."

Bulman mentioned two features of the new station that firefighters appreciate. First is the drive-through garage. Fire trucks are always facing forward toward an exit door.

"No more backing out," Bulman said. "It's definitely much safer."

Second is what Bulman describes as a "state-of-the-art" decontamination room. He said the facility allows firefighters to quickly shed any possible carcinogens released during a fire.

Reynolds gave credit to his predecessor, Tim Kabat, for taking the initiative to get a new fire station built.

"He said, 'You know what? We've got to modernize. We've got to do something special for our community,'" Reynolds said.

Reynolds said the new station reflects advances in firefighting and emergency response technology.

"It is truly amazing to think about the amount of time that has passed since we had a new fire station and all the changes in the fire service… it has been pretty substantial," Reynolds said.

He said the new facility sends a positive message to emergency responders.

"We value you and the work that you do, and we're willing to make this investment in our community and in you," Reynolds said.