Management of the La Crosse Center will remain with the city of La Crosse after a unanimous vote by the La Crosse Center Board.

After an evaluation of private management operations, Jay Odegaard, director of the city's parks department and the La Crosse Center, recommended to the board that the center remain with the city of La Crosse, rather than be managed by a private entity.

For the past year, an evaluation committee looked into what contracting with private management for the center’s operations.

Odegaard said the process was a "great learning experience" but would feel "very hesitant going down the contracted management route."

The evaluation was designed and facilitated by the La Crosse Parks and Recreation Department staff and the La Crosse Center Board representatives.

The decision to consider contract management was spurred by the 2021 facility expansion that added an additional 120,000 square feet.

Evaluating proposals

In spring 2022, the city solicited requests for interest from private entities interested in the La Crosse Center management opportunity.

The city received four responses from ASM Global, Oak View Group, Kemper Lesnik and VenuWorks, all of which had strong background in facility management and contract service agreements, the evaluation stated.

The evaluation states the initial benefits to contracted management of a municipal-owned facility were the ability to attract new events, maintain fiscal integrity, manage the day-to-day operations and to eliminate administrative human resource costs to the city.

City staff held focus group discussions with community stakeholders such as hoteliers, caterers, downtown business owners and longtime event programs.

To address community questions and seek a representation of what a management contract might look like, the city evaluation committee sought out requests for proposals for the management of the center in November 2022.

The request included an open forum response, but asked companies to supply proposals for overall management and offer proposals for services such as stagehand recruitment, casual labor, security services, catering and preferred entertainment booking.

The city received two responses from Oak View Group and Columbia Hospitality.

“Columbia Hospitality had not submitted a response to the (request for information) but have recently garnered business ties in the La Crosse community in other hospitality-based business,” the evaluation stated. “Both companies presented to the committee in-person and virtually the value of their involvement.”

The evaluation details two future operation options: To negotiate a contracted management agreement for the overall management and operation of the La Crosse Center for a 5- to 20-year-time period, or to continue with the current organizational operation, with a re-organizational structure taken to the city’s Common Council for approval.

The evaluation committee recommended the center management remain within the city, stating the “current operational structure offers several synergies between city departments, utilizing staff and equipment more efficiently.”

Current operations

Daily operations of the La Crosse Center have been managed by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department since the departure of the previous center director.

An evaluation of the operations by the committee showed an increase in revenue and expenditures in 2022 associated with the expanded facility size and use, with 2023 showing similar projections.

The request-for-proposal process also led to multiple contracted services for the operations of the center including security, specialized cleaning, audio/video services and marketing.

In the past six months, the La Crosse Center has filled all open building representative positions and current staff numbers reflect the needs associated with the expanded venue size and demand.