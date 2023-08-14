Two more locations have been added to the ordinance prohibiting camping on city-owned property, the La Crosse Center and the Pump House Regional Arts Center, after the Board of Public Works met Monday.

In July, the Common Council of La Crosse amended its ordinance to specify camping definitions, materials and locations, explicitly addressing city parks and public parking ramps.

The ordinance also gives the Board of Public Works power to identify areas where camping should be prohibited. City Hall and a property at 621 Third St. were designated prohibited for camping July 31 by the Board.

Mayor Mitch Reynolds said the prohibited properties were identified by city staff or community members and others “just made sense that no one would camp there.”

Both the Pump House and the La Crosse Center were approved for restriction with a vote of four in favor and one opposed, council member Rebecca Schwarz.

“I'm not particularly interested in doing pre-emptive spaces when we don't have a known and demonstrated public safety concern in that particular space,” Schwarz said. “That's the lens that I'm applying at this moment. That might ebb and flow as we go through this process.”

Pump House executive director Allison Krzych requested the property be added to the ordinance.

“The camping has impacted many areas downtown, many businesses,” Krzych said. “There’s been an increase of people, garbage and not having proper places to use the bathrooms so it is done out in public.”

At the time of the meeting, no one was camping at either the Pump House or the La Crosse Center; however Krzych and city staff said there have been people there at other times.

Jay Odegaard, director of the city’s parks, recreation and forestry department, said the camping ban at the La Crosse Center is to ensure all exits can be utilized.

“A lot of the exits that are there for fire code can easily be blocked when people are camping,” Odegaard said.

With ongoing construction at the Center, Odegaard also said it’s not a safe place for people to camp due to frequent semi trucks and other vehicle traffic.

Reynolds said city staff is working to bring an inventory of city-owned properties to the Board of Public Works for consideration of the no camping rule.