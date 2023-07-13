While camping in city-owned property is already unlawful, an amended ordinance will double down on prohibition by specifying camping definitions, materials and locations such as city parks and public parking ramps.

The amended ordinance was approved by the Common Council of La Crosse with 11 in favor and two opposed: council members Tamra Dickinson and Chris Woodard.

Councilmember Barb Janssen said the amendment is an “opportunity to provide more clarification” about public camping for city staff and residents.

According to assistant chief of police Jason Melby, the amendment "strengthens the legal position" for law enforcement to make contact legally with people violating the ordinance.

Previously the ordinance stated it was unlawful to camp on city-owned property where signs prohibit it. The change makes it unlawful to camp at a park upon receiving a verbal warning to leave from a police officer, city officer or employee.

Under the amended ordinance, if a person doesn’t vacate the property an hour after receiving a verbal warning, they can be cited for violating the ordinance.

Jay Odegaard, director of park and recreation, said his department will move forward with more restrictions on camping in city parks.

“Part of the problem that we experience is we're not able to have staff nor the police department able to have staff in parks and from 11 at night until they open in the morning,” Odegaard said. “With the definitions included in this ordinance, that helps define what are the different materials that we can not allow in the parks during the day.”

The amendment redefines camping from “temporary or permanent place for cooking or sleeping” to “set up or remain at a campsite, including the storage of personal belongings or camping materials.”

The ordinance goes on to define camping materials as tarps, umbrellas, metal sheeting, boxes, pallets, temporary shelters, vehicles and more.

The amended ordinance was referred from the June council meeting, after council members heard opposition to the changes from community members and service organizations like Couleecap, Inc. and Habitat for Humanity.