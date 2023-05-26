Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A two-year pilot program providing legal assistance and representation for tenants facing eviction in La Crosse County is expected to launch in June.

With financial support from the city of La Crosse and La Crosse County, representatives from Legal Action of Wisconsin La Crosse will be available Friday mornings before small claims court to meet with people showing up for eviction cases, no appointment needed.

Amanda Schamens, managing attorney with Legal Aid Wisconsin’s La Crosse office, hopes the Eviction Defense Program makes tenants more likely to show up for the hearing and avoid a default eviction hearing.

The overarching goal is to keep people in their homes and increase housing stability for low-income households, Shamans said.

“We’re hoping that once the program is established, people facing evictions know that there’s an attorney at the courthouse that they can talk to,” Schamens said. “Having an attorney either talk to you beforehand or in the mediation process is beneficial for the tenants as they know what their rights are and what their rights aren’t.”

Attorneys will represent clients in court to prevent eviction when a defense is possible. In other cases, the attorneys will work to negotiate with the landlord for reasonable terms to move out to avoid or reduce periods of homelessness.

Legal Action of Wisconsin will receive $60,000 each from La Crosse County, the city of La Crosse and the La Crosse Community Foundation for the program over two years.

Of the 10 counties Legal Action’s La Crosse office serves, La Crosse County has the largest number of housing cases — which includes evictions, mediating the return of a security deposit or housing conditions.

Most of the cases are evictions, Schamens said, because keeping people in their homes is one of the legal group’s main goals.

In the last three months, Schamens said evictions have increased since Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance ended in January.

Over 180 evictions have been filed in La Crosse County this year — an average of 1.4 evictions filed per day. Schamens estimates her group will be able to help three to six tenants each week.

Of 396 evictions filed in 2022, 44.7% of filings resulted in an eviction based on an analysis from Coulee Tenants United.

La Crosse County Board chair Monica Kruse hopes the program will reduce the disruption that periods of homelessness cause for many people.

“At a time when homelessness is already consuming a lot of time, energy and resources from local governments, this is a way to get upstream of the problems that cause people to become unsheltered,” Kruse said. “We hope it will reduce the costs to the public of homelessness by keeping more people in their homes, or at least giving people additional time to arrange a move.”

The county board approved funding for the two-year pilot program in November 2021, but it has taken longer than expected to get additional staffing at Legal Action to launch the project.

La Crosse city officials were not made available for comment.

Hetti Brown, executive director of Couleecap, is looking forward to the start of the program.

“Evictions often mean that temporary hardships have permanent consequences,” said Brown. “Access to legal counsel through eviction proceedings is important to ensure that the individual’s rights are protected as they remedy the situation and also that housing security throughout our community is strengthened.”

Legal Action recently added a new attorney to its La Crosse team, allowing the program to start in June. Similar programs are in existence in a number of cities around the country and have shown promising results.

People can reach out to get information on the program at the Legal Action office at 700 Third St. N., Suite 203, La Crosse. Flyers will be available at the REACH Center and Couleecap.