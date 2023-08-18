At the first reading and consideration of an amended county ATV/UTV ordinance, La Crosse County supervisors approved an additional amendment to give final approval for new routes to the whole board.

The county's ordinance for allowing all-terrain vehicles on county roads was amended by a task force in order to update safety needs and keep the rules consistent among neighboring counties and the state.

Originally, the amended ordinance delegated approval for new routes to the Public Works and Infrastructure committee.

At Thursday’s county board meeting, multiple county supervisors expressed that the county board should maintain final approval for new routes since new routes could affect their respective districts.

Supervisor Dillon Mader made the amendment that the application will go to the full board for final approval, after approval by the Public Works and Infrastructure committee. The motion passed.

Supervisor Ken Schlimgen volunteered another amendment to change the starting operating hour from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. to stay consistent with local noise ordinances. That amendment failed to get approval.

The final reading and vote on the amended ordinance will take place at the next county board meeting Sept. 21.

The amended ordinance brought forward to the board was drafted by a task force committee and approved by the Public Works committee. Many county supervisors extended gratitude for the task force's work and expressed support of the new ordinance.