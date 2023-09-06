The La Crosse County Board of Supervisors is seeking applicants for the vacancy in District 5, board chair Monica Kruse announced in a press release.

Grant Mathu, who represented the district since April 2020, announced his resignation in a letter to the editor published in the Aug. 22 edition of the Tribune. Mathu said in his announcement that he would no longer be residing in the district.

The UW-La Crosse campus makes up the majority of District 5.

Those seeking to apply for the vacancy must be at least 18 years old and be a resident of the district before being sworn in. Letters of interest should be sent to the office of the county clerk at 212 Sixth St. N., Room 1500, in La Crosse or via email to gdankmeyer@lacrossecounty.org by 4:30 p.m. Sept. 15.

Interviews with qualified applicants will be held the week of Sept. 25, and the chair's appointment recommendation will be presented to the full board Oct. 9. It is anticipated that the new supervisor would be sworn in and take office at the Oct. 9 meeting.