The La Crosse County Criminal Justice Management Council is looking for a citizen member to fill an open seat on the council.

The candidate selected will participate in an active and engaged committee that applies a forward-thinking philosophy to create and support enhancements to the criminal justice system. These include reducing disproportionate minority contact in the juvenile justice system, treatment courts and other alternatives to incarceration, evidence-based decision making in arrest and detention decisions, and gender-specific programming in jail and the community.

In selecting this new member, preference will be given to citizens who have felt the effects of the criminal justice system, have been involved in promoting racial justice in the community, have a strong interest in equity issues or bring a diverse perspective to the table. BIPOC, LGBTQ and other marginalized community members are encouraged to apply.

The council meets monthly, and citizen member terms are for three years. Interested candidates are encouraged to submit a letter of application, including their name, address, phone number and email address. Please include a brief statement describing how your background qualifies you for serving on the CJMC and how you will contribute to the bettering of our community. Applications should be sent to Monica Kruse, county board chair, 212 Sixth St. N., Room 2400, La Crosse, WI 54601, or mkruse@lacrossecounty.org by Friday, Sept. 29.