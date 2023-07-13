La Crosse County is working to ensure high-speed internet is available throughout the region.
The county is asking residents, property and business owners to participate in a questionnaire so county planners understand the availability and quality of internet in La Crosse County.
Every response will better inform broadband planning across the state, the county said in a press release.
Anyone who uses internet at home or for a business is encouraged to take the broadband survey and speed test online from a home internet connection at tinyurl.com/WISER2023.
For those who do not have internet or if they only have cellular access, please call to take the questionnaire via phone at 608-261-6026.
- La Crosse Tribune staff
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!